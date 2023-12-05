Handball: Mixed results for Kenyan teams at regional tourney

Kenyan teams Tuesday recorded mixed results as the East and Central Africa Handball Clubs Championship (ECHAF) entered the third day at the Nyayo National Stadium,

Defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) men's team fell to Uganda People Defence Forces 33- 31,while Equity Bank surrendered a three goal lead at the breather to fall to Uganda Prisons 33-28.

In the women's category, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) played to a 35-35 draw against Nkajja of Uganda to dim their chances of advancing to the semi finals. KDF are in group "A" alongside local rivals and champions Nairobi Water and Nkajja. KDF were defeated by Nairobi Water 21-25.

KDF coach Nickson Oyaro said all was not lost just yet as they wait for the outcome of Nairobi Water against Nkajja on Wednesday.

Nairobi Water will have to do their compatriots KDF a favour of beating Nkajja with more than five goals for the forces to qualify for the last four.

"I like how competitive this event is. There are no underdogs, you blink and you are out. We are not losing hope but let's wait and see how it goes," said Oyaro.

Meanwhile, Kenya men's handball team will return to Confederation of African Handball (CAHB) Championship set for January 17-27, 2024 in Egypt after missing the 2022 edition in Cairo.

The event will serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier and 2025 World Men's Handball Championship.

The top five nations will qualify for 2025 event that will be hosted jointly by Demark, Croatia and Norway on January 9-27. Kenya last participated in the championship that was held in Tunisia where they placed 15th out of 16 with Egypt winning the title.

East and Central Africa Handball Clubs Championship Secretary General Charles Omondi said the ongoing regional event was a good build up for players who will represent the country at the annual event in Egypt.

"We didn't participate in the last year's competition, but we hope that our return to the Championship will make an impact," said Omondi.

Kenya has been drawn in tricky pool "D" that has Tunisia, Angola, and Nigeria. The East Africans will take on Tunisia on January 17, battle Angola on January 19 before they take on Nigeria a day later.

Defending champions Egypt headline group "B" with Guinea, Cameroon and Congo, while Morocco, Algeria, Gabon and Libya form pool " C". Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Rwanda are in pool A".

The two top teams in each pool will proceed to the quarterfinals.

Tuesday's Results

Evergreen v Police Rwanda (28-40)

KDF v Nkajja(35-35)

Equity Bank v Prisons Uganda (28-33)

NCPB v UPDF(31-33)

Wednesday's Fixtures

GSU v Evergreen (M) 9am

KDF v Gicumbi (M)10:30am

Nkajja v Nairobi Water (W) 12pm

NCPB v Juba (W) 1:30 pm

UPDF v Juba (M) 3pm