Handball: NCPB, Water off the mark in regional event

National Cereals and Produce Board (men) and Nairobi Water (women) got off to flying starts after winning their respective matches as the East and Central Africa Handball Clubs Championship got underway at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Cereals, who lead pool "A", beat Gicumbi of Rwanda 35-29 in the opening match of the week-long event, while Nairobi Water reigned supreme against local rivals Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 25-21 in the second match played at the same venue in pool "A"". KDF threw away a four-point lead heading into breather to succumb to defeat.

Water completed a double after they had beaten them in the Kenya Handball Federation National League 28-27 last month at the same venue.

KDF took 13-9 lead at the breather with Caren Lutengeya, Caroline Temko, Sharon Mulei and Belinda Mulongo combining well as Water chased the game.

On resumption, Water looked a better side as they closed the gap to 12-14 with captain Gladys Chillo, Merina Andala and Mitchell Adhiambo bagging scores at will.

Water coach Jack Ochieng later rested goalkeeper Eunice Oginga for Winnie Modesta but KDF's Eupharasia Mukasia, Sarah Wasike and Mulongo paraded good defence. coupled with good saves form goalkeeper Isabella Wanyama who denied their opponents chances to score.

Adhiambo's individual effort was noticed as she powered Nairobi Water to close the gape to 16-18 before tying 20-20.

For the first time ,Water took a slim 21-20 lead and had their keeper Modesta to thank for as she put up a couple of saves as they held on to 22-20 and 24-20 leads.

KDF crumbled as their opponents extended their lead and eventual carried the day with a 25-21 win.

KDF coach Nickson Oyaro conceded defeat: "Most of the substitutions we made failed to bear fruits and our finishing was also poor. It's the first game, but we know what we are going to work on so that we can remain in the contention. There are more matches and we hope to bounce back and play in the final."

Water captain Gladys Chillo said the goalkeeper substitution in the second half brought them back in the game.

"Those saves from Modesta were something. They got us back in the game and I'm glad our efforts in the second half finally won us the game. In the first half, we didn't communicate and that might have worked against us, but when we started talking in the second half and things changed. But all in all, we are determined to retain the title," said Chillo.

Adhiambo (8) and Chillo (6) top scored for Nairobi Water, while Lutengeya and Temko both scored four goals to lead the scoring sheet for KDF.

Monday's Fixtures

GSU v Prisons (M) 10am

JKT v NCPB(W) 11.30am

Police v Equity (M) 2.30pm