Handball: Rwandan clubs jet in for regional tourney

Jeshi La Kujenga Taifa (women) from Tanzania, Gicumbi and Police men's teams from Rwanda are the first teams to arrive in the country ahead of East and Central Africa Handball Federation (ECHAF) championship that gets underway Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

JKT, Gicumbi and Police arrived in the country Saturday morning for the week-long event that attracts top clubs across the region.

ECHAF Secretary General and Kenya Handball Federation Fixtures Secretary Charles Omondi Saturday said a technical meeting will be held at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday morning where draws of lots will be conducted before the competition kicks off in the afternoon.

Related Kenya gears up for regional handball event Other Sports

"So far three teams have arrived in the country and more are expected later in the day. All the logistics are in place and we are ready to stage a successful event. We wish all the teams success," said Omondi.

Kenyan teams National Cereals and Produce Board (men) and Nairobi Water (women) won last year's event that was held in Zanzibar.

Cereals will lead other Kenyan side's Equity Bank and General Service Unit (GSU) who are expected to make a maiden appearance in the event to ensure the title remains at home.

Black Mamba and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are other Kenyan representatives in the men's event.

Cereals men and women's coach Brian Mathews says he expects stiff competition but he is hopeful of a good ending.

"The management has done their part and it's upon us to deliver. The men's event will be competitive if you look at the teams that have confirmed participation moreso teams from Rwanda.

"We want to retain the men's title and if the women's team can be at the podium then it will be a plus for us," said the former Kenyan International who had stints in Denmark.

"Today, we are just relaxing and bonding as we wait for the event to start tomorrow. We had our final training on Friday and all the players are in good shape. This competition is timely, as it will give chance to players to showcase their talents and hopefully get noticed by national teams technical bench ahead of next year's international events among them Africa Games and Cup of Nations," he added.

Police of Rwanda men's team defeated Cereals 28-27 in the final in the same event held in Dar es salaam in 2021.

Reigning champions Nairobi Water, Cereals, and KDF will carry Kenya's hopes in the women's category.

Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) (men) from Uganda, Juba City men's and women's team from South Sudan, Nkajja of Uganda and Patriotic Army of Rwanda are some of the teams that are scheduled to compete.

A total of 16 teams in the men's and women's categories will take part in the annual bonanza that will end next Saturday.

Teams

Men : NCPB, KDF, Black Mamba,GSU, Equity Bank, Police, APR, Givumbi, UPDF and Juba City