Kenya gears up for regional handball event

General Service Unit (GSU) men's handball team are set to make a maiden appearance in the annual East and Central Africa Handball Federation (ECHAF) Club Championship set for December 2-9 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

GSU will be in the company of compatriots Black Mamba(men), National Cereals and Produce Board (men and women), Kenya Defence Forces (men and women) as well as defending champions Nairobi Water (women).

Kenya last hosted the event in 2017 with Democratic Republic of Congo Police and Nairobi Water winning the men and women's titles respectively. Nairobi Water and Cereals won last year's event that was held in Zanzibar.

GSU coach Joseph Okemwa said they look forward to a good show and are hopeful of making a statement on their debut.

"Our unbeaten run in the league so far is a morale booster and we hope to keep the momentum in the regional tournament. We are excited and we thank the management for giving us the opportunity to compete in the event," said the tactician.

GSU are third on the standings with 20 points from 10 matches behind leaders NCPB and second-placed Equity Bank, who also have 20 points from as many matches played, but the paramilitary side has an inferior goal difference.

ECHAF Secretary General Charles Omondi said plans are at the advanced stage to host a successful event with teams expected to arrive in the country this week.

"We have hosted such events before and we are happy that we have another chance to stage a competition of such magnitude. We look forward to having a successful championship. It's through this that our players are exposed to other countries and in the long run, they get professional stints," said Omondi.

Omondi added that teams from Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Burundi have confirmed participation.

The Patriotic Army of Rwanda and Rwanda National Police, Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa from Tanzania, DRC Police and compatriots Heritage, Uganda Prisons are some of the teams that will be part of the annual bonanza.