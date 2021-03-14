Handball league to start next weekend

  • In the fixtures released by KHF on Saturday former men's champions Black Mamba will tackle Thika on Saturday before taking on Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in another fixture on Sunday
  • In other fixtures on March 20, Ulinzi Tigers will play Generation, Administration Police handle Buccaneers as General Service Unit square it out with Kenyatta University(KU) in the men's matches



Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League champions Nairobi Water women's team will start their title defence against newcomers Nanyuki on March 20 at Nyayo National Stadium handball court, Nairobi.

