Handball league to start next weekend

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League champions Nairobi Water women's team will start their title defence against newcomers Nanyuki on March 20 at Nyayo National Stadium handball court, Nairobi.

In the fixtures released by KHF on Saturday former men's champions Black Mamba will tackle Thika on Saturday before taking on Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in another fixture on Sunday.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng has kept faith in the squad that retained the title in 2019.

Ochieng said they don't know what to expect from their opponents since they are new in the league but noted they will be out to start the season on a high.

"We are the champions and definitely every team will be out to get us but nothing has changed. Our objective every other season has been to win the title and this year it's not any different. Each team has been out of action due to coronavirus pandemic and it will go down to who has done her homework well. But all in all, I'm just happy that the league matches are here," said Ochieng who doubles up as the women's national team coach.

Black Mamba coach Martin Abunde said their expectations are high ahead of the season kick-off.

"We won the title last in 2017 and we hope to reclaim it. We have trained well and the players are raring to go," said Abunde.

In other fixtures on March 20, Ulinzi Tigers will play Generation, Administration Police handle Buccaneers as General Service Unit square it out with Kenyatta University(KU) in the men's matches.