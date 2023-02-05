Handball: KDF hand Daystar lesson at Nyayo

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Sunday humiliated Daystar University 55-12 to ascend to second position in the Kenya Handball Federation women’s National League.

KDF are second with 24 points from 13 matches, four behind leaders and unbeaten Nairobi Water, who have played one more match.

KDF team manager Yusuf Kipkoech said their quest to win the title is still intact.

“We have begun the second leg on a winning note and we hope to build on that. We are not relenting in our march towards a maiden league title.

Our squad looks good and the players are unstoppable. Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng should be wary of us,” a confident Kipkoech said after the match at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court.

Sarah Wasike (16), Euphrasia Mukasia (eight) and Sylivia Oguya (eight) top-scored for the winners, while Edellaine Akinyi (four) and Velma Diana (three) starred for the students.

Nations Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), who were not in action over the weekend, were relegated to fourth position with 22 points from 13 matches.

Visiting Rangers Club moved to third position with 23 points from 15 matches after registering three wins and a draw in their busy city tour.

Rangers had on Saturday defeated Amazon 41-26, before they played to a 35-35 draw against Kenyatta University.

On Sunday, Rangers bagged four points with wins against National County Council Government (41-19) and Net Navigators (32-28).

Rangers' pair of Naomi Muyoka and Martha Lavendar were impressive emerging top scorers in both ties.

Muyoka scored 22 goals, while Lavender was on target 20 times.

An elated Rangers club coach Musa Munyasia said the future is bright for the team from Bungoma County.

“It’s just a matter of time before we start muscling for the title. We made our maiden appearance last season and our presence is being felt this term,” said Munyasia.