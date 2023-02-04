Handball: Rangers, KDF victorious as league resumes

Rangers handball club put aside their financial constraints to record a win and a draw as the Kenya Handball Federation women’s National league resumed at the Nyayo National Stadium Nairobi on Saturday.

Rangers, who are based in Bungoma County arrived in the city Saturday morning just two hours before their first match against Amazon.

They overpowered them 41-26 before forcing a 35-35 draw against Kenyatta University in an entertaining match.

Rangers founder and coach Musah Munyasia regretted the challenges the team faced to honour the matches.

“We only raised money among ourselves that was able to pay fare for nine players who will feature in this weekend’s matches. We had two players on the bench which is not healthy. You could tell the players were fatigued but I’m happy that despite all these, the players put aside the frustrations and bagged three points,” said Munyasia who plays for Kenya Defence Forces men’s team.

“I believe if we had sponsors maybe the script would have been different. We are placed fourth with 19 points from 13 matches and we hope that we will collect maximum points when we tackle Net Navigators and National County Council Government on Sunday,” Musa added.

The visitors took control of the match from the first whistle through Naomi Muyoki and Martha Lavender’s fast breaks for a 18-14 half-time lead.

The students returned a better side and closed the gap 24-25 as Rangers laboured to hold on to the slim lead with 10 minutes to the end of the match.

They later crumbled and for the first time KU led 32-30. But their lead was cut short as Rangers regrouped to force a draw.

In an earlier match played at the same venue, Daystar University's wait for their first win in the league continued after they lost 31-28 to National County Council Government (NCCG) and 40-12 to Net Navigators.

Daystar coach Martin Kamau drew positives from their match against NCCG.

“I’m inspired by goal difference and that shows that we are getting there. Our hope is that we will record a win soon,” a calm Kamau said.

Kenya Defence Forces humiliated Rising Stars 60-12. Stars managed to score three goals in the first half before they added nine more goals in the second half.