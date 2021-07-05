First batch of Team Kenya leaves for Tokyo Olympics

The first batch of Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympic Games leaves the country Tuesday evening for the Japanese capital.

Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics chef de mission, Waithaka Kioni and chief executive Officer, Wangui Kibe fly out at 6pm alongside athletes’ representative, Humphrey Kayange and Covid-19 liaison officer, Susan Adhiambo.

Kioni disclosed that they have been advised by the Games organisers to leave in small batches so as to ease the team’s Covid-19 protocols and testing.

“The organisers have advised teams to arrive in small groups so as to avoid the risk of the whole team getting quarantined in case of Covid-19 cases,” said Kioni.

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers will be the second batch to leave on Thursday and will be followed by Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses sevens rugby teams on Sunday.

Sprinters will leave on July 13 to join the pre-Olympics training base in Kurume City.

The next group of athletics teams will depart on July 23, while the marathon teams will leave the country on August 1.

Kioni took time to thank all those who have made Team Kenya selections, training camp and travelling a success.

Kioni praised the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed and her team at the Ministry of Sports for her steadfast leadership that has seen Kenya wade through Covid-19 challenges.

Kioni noted that they have held meetings involving the Steering Committee, the Central Management Committee and team managers just to ensure that everything was running smoothly.

“God has been merciful to us and we thank him for guiding us through all the challenges,” said Kioni, who also commended the managements at Kenyatta University, Utalii Hotel and Stadion Hotel, Kasarani for hosting the teams for bubble training camp.