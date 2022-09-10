Favourites reach last four in football, hockey school games

Semi-final action takes centre stage as the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games enter their penultimate day at Nakuru High School on Sunday morning

In boys' football, Kisumu Day High School from Nyanza Region will be up against Nairobi's Highway Seconday School, as Ebwali Secondary School from Western Region will battle Rift Valley Region's Kabarnet Boys Secondary School.

Kisumu Day put up their best performance of the competition so far on Saturday as they thrashed Central Region's Olobolsat Secondary School 6-0 in their final Pool "B" match to finish top.

A brace from skipper Veron Okeyo set Kisumu Day on the path to victory. Other goal scorers were Glen Masawa, Tyson Ouma, Emmanuel Owino and Duncan Odhiambo, younger brother of Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla, who is also an alumnus of the school.

Kisumu Day coach Booker Odhiambo warned that their best is yet to come, but is not underestimating returnees Highway.

"Our boys understood their assignment today and played according to instructions. There is no time to celebrate because the semis will be a different ball game," Odhiambo told Nation Sport on Saturday.

"Highway are good team and have reached the semis on their return to the competition. We therefore need to be our very best against them and avoid any mistakes that will cost us," added Odhiambo.

Highway finished second in Pool "A" with six points after they lost 3-1 to Ebwali in their final game. Ebwali topped the pool with nine points.

Kabarnet pipped Serani Boys Secondary School to second spot in Pool "B" after both sides finished on four points, but the former advanced due to goal difference. The sides drew 1-1 in their last pool match.

In girls' football semis, seven-time champions Wiyeta Girls Secondary School will play former winners Itigo Girls High School, as Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School from Nairobi play Mwira Girls Secondary School in the last four.

In hockey, boys' champions St Anthony's Boys High School, Kitale face Chewoyet Boys High School from Rift Valley Region as East Africa champions Friends School Kamusinga battle St George's Secondary School from Coast Region.

St Anthony's coach Kelvin Lugalia is confident they will make it to the final as they bid to defend their title.

"We successfully negotiated out of the pool, but the semis will be tough and we have got to bring our 'A' game," he said.

In girls' matches, holders Misikhu Girls Secondary School from Western play Trans-Nzoia Mixed Secondary School of Rift Valley as St Mary's Secondary School, Tachasis also of Rift Valley Region battle Nyamira Girls Secondary School of Nyanza.

Sunday fixtures

Football semi-finals

Boys

Kisumu Day High School v Highway Secondary School

Kabarnet Boys Secondary School v Ebwali Secondary School

Girls

Wiyeta Girls Secondary School v Itigo Girls High School

Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School v Mwira Girls Secondary School

Hockey semi-finals

Boys

St Anthony's Boys High School v Chewoyet Boys High School

Friends School Kamusinga v St George’s Secondary School

Girls

Misikhu Girls Secondary School v TransNzoia Mixed Secondary School

St Mary's Secondary School, Tachasis v Nyamira Girls Secondary School

Basketball semi-finals

Boys

Laiser Hill Academy v Dagoretti High School

Dr Aggrey High School v Friends School Kamusinga

Girls

Kaya Tiwi Secondary School v Ototo Mixed Secondary School

Tigoi Girls High School v Olympic High School

Handball semi-finals

Boys

Kimito v Kimilili Boys High School

Hospital Hill v Manyatta

Girls

Kamusinga v Kakrao

St Joseph’s v Simisi

Volleyball semi-finals

Girls

Kwanthanze v Nyakongo

Kesogon v Mwitoti

Boys

Cheptil v Ruthimitu