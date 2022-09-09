Big guns make winning start in national schools games

Favourites got their campaign off to winning starts as the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games got underway on Friday at Nakuru High School.

Highway Secondary School, Ebwali Secondary School and Wiyeeta Girls Secondary School all recorded impressive wins in their respective boys' and girls' football matches.

There were also wins for boys' basketball champions Laiser Hill Academy and girls' volleyball champions Kwanthanze Secondary School as the games returned for the first time since 2019.

Seven-time champions Wiyeeta from Rift Valley Region were the biggest winners of the day as they thrashed Coast Region's St John's Girls Secondary School, Kaloleni 10-0 in their opening Pool "B" match.

Edna Wanda, Shalyne Opisa and Lavender Akinyi each grabbed a hat-trick as Doreen Aujat added a late goal as Wiyeeta handed their opponents a football lesson.

Wiyeeta coach Edgar Manyara lauded his charges after the huge win, but warned them against dropping their guard in their upcoming matches.

"This is just the kind of start we wanted and there was greater motivation because our opponents have beaten us in two finals, so it was great to get this win," Manyara told Nation Sport.

Wiyeeta were due to face Nyanza Region champions Kobala Mixed Secondary School in their second match late Friday, where a win would seal their spot in the semi.

Returnees Highway Secondary School from Nairobi Region also made a memorable return to the competition as they hit North Eastern Region's Bute Boys Secondary School 7-0 in their boys' Pool "A" match.

Andres Odhiambo was the hero for Hìghway as he scored three goals in the 26th, 75th and 90th minutes.

Humphrey Ooko also chipped in with a brace, while Daniel Kajok and Hassan Hiribo added a goal apiece for Highway, who qualified after Waylight Secondary School were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player.

"It was important to get a winning start and the margin just shows how good we were. We hope to build on that momentum going forward in the remaining matches," said hat-trick hero Odhiambo.

In the other pool match, Calvin Otieno scored five goals as Ebwali Secondary School from Western Region hit Mbooni Boys Secondary School 5-1. The striker found the net in the 14th and 45th minutes as they led 2-0 at the break.

He then added three more after the break to hand his side the emphatic win. Alex Kyalo pulled a consolation goal in the 62nd minute.

In girls' volleyball, champions Kwanthanze Secondary School also started their title defence with a win as they hit Mwitoti Secondary School 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-21).

Kwanthanze were due to face Nairobi's Soweto Academy in their second match later Friday where a win would guarantee them a place in the last four.

"We are happy to be back at the nationals after the pandemic and I know the girls are ready to continue underlining their dominance," said Kwanthanze coach Justin Kigwari, whose side are chasing their sixth straight title.

In basketball, national champions Laiser Hill sealed their place in the last four after two wins in Pool "B".