Nakuru comes alive as national school games kick-off

It will be action galore as the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games get underway Friday morning at the Nakuru High School.

With this being the first time the nationals are been held since July 2019 in Kisumu, excitement is building up as schools prepare to compete having missed the last two editions due to Covid-19.

At stake during the four-day championships will be various titles as well as tickets to the East Africa Secondary School Games set for September 15 to 23 in Arusha, Tanzania.

Schools will do battle in football, basketball, volleyball, rugby sevens, hockey, handball, swimming, netball, racquet games and the newly introduced 3x3 basketball.

With the competition taking place for four days and not the usual five, schools will be forced to play two preliminary matches on Friday instead of one.

On Saturday, they will play their final preliminary matches ahead of the semi-finals and finals on Sunday and Monday.

This year’s event will see many teams debuting after shocking giants at the regional games, meaning new champions will be crowned in boys’ and girls’ football, boys’ volleyball and girls’ handball.

Laiser Hill Academy (boys’ basketball), Upper Hill School (rugby sevens), St Luke’s Boys’ High School (boys’ handball), St Cecilia Misikhu Girls High School (girls’ hockey), St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale (boys’ hockey), Kwanthanze Secondary School (girls’ volleyball) and Kaya Tiwi High School (netball) will be defending their respective titles.

Boys’ football looks to be one of the most open events in years with no previous winner among the eight schools taking part.

Defending champions St Anthony’s Boys as well and 2019 losing finallists Dagoretti High School all fell at the regional games, while 13-time record champions Kakamega High School were eliminated at the county stage.

Nairobi Region’s Highway Secondary School, who eliminated Dagoretti in the semis of the regional games, will get proceedings underway against Bute Boys Secondary School from North Eastern Region in Pool “A”, as Bukembe Boys Secondary School (Western) play Mbooni Boys Secondary School from Eastern Region.

Highway, who qualified after Waylight High School were disqualified, are back at the nationals after a long hiatus. Their coach, Eric Wandabusi, says they want to make their return to the games memorable.

“We have a very good team and the confidence of these lads is sky-high. We are not here to make the numbers, but try and win the title,” he said.

“Two wins will get us to the semis, but the most important match is the first one because it sets the ball rolling for us,” the coach added.

In Pool “B’, which is considered the ‘Group of Death’, Kabarnet Boys Secondary School, who defeated St Anthony’s in the Rift Valley Region final, face Olbolosat Secondary School (Central), as Kisumu Day Secondary School (Nyanza) battle Serani Secondary School (Coast).

Day One Fixtures

Football

Boys

Pool A

10am: Highway Secondary School v Bute Boys Secondary School

Mbooni Boys Secondary School v Bukembe Boys Secondary School

2pm: Highway v Mbooni, Bute v Bukembe

Pool B

10am: Olobolsat Secondary School v Kabarnet Boys Secondary School

Kisumu Day Secondary School v Serani Secondary School

2pm: Olobolsat v Serani, Kisumu Day v Kabarnet

Girls

Pool A

12noon: Kinale Girls High School v Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School

Kibauni Secondary School v Itigo Girls High School

4pm: Dagoretti Mixed vs Itigo, Kinale v Kibauni

Pool B

12noon: St John’s Girls Secondary School, Kaloleni v Wiyeta Girls Secondary School

Mwira Secondary School v Kobala Mixed Secondary School

4pm: St John's v Mwira, Wiyeta v Kobala

Handball

Boys

Pool A: 12noon: Manyatta Secondary School v Mangu Boys High School, Kimito Secondary School v Furaha Secondary School

4pm: Manyatta v Furaha, Mangu vs Kimito

Pool B: 12 noon: Hospital Hill High School v Mbooni Boys Secondary School, Kimilili Boys High School v Dungicha Secondary School