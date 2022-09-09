Upper Hill, Ofafa Jericho renew rivalry in rugby sevens

Rugby sevens champions Upper Hill School will need to be at their best as the competition gets underway Saturday morning on day two of the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Nakuru High School.

Upper Hill, who lost to Ofafa Jericho High School 7-5 in the final of the Nairobi Region Games, are drawn in Pool "A" again with Ofafa, Menengai Boys Secondary School and Magumu High School both from Rift Valley Region.

Upper Hill coach Thomas Walgwe said they will be no room for error as they bid to defend their title and also qualify for the East Africa Games where they are also the defending champions.

"Everyone is coming for our title and that means we have to be at our best and ensure we don't show any weaknesses. We are wounded after failing to defend the Nairobi title and that will motivate us to try and defend our title," Walgwe said on Friday.

Upper Hill face Magumu in their opener before they renew their rivalry with Ofafa in their second match of the day. They will finish their preliminary campaign against Menengai.

Nairobi Region champions Ofafa, who are making their debut, will get proceedings underway against Menengai in the first match. Ofafa coach James Kaili is eager for his boys to showcase their talent on the national stage.

"After many years of trying to get to this stage, we are finally here and we are ready to give our best and give a good account of ourselves," Kaili said.

In Pool "C", Eastern Region champions All Saints Academy will also renew hostilities with Kangaru Boys School, whom they beat in the regional final at Kangaru Boys School. All Saints are coached by former Kangaru coach Benson Mwenda, who will be looking to complete the double on his former side.

"We have been pooled again with Kangaru and it will be another tough match. I know they will be eyeing revenge, but we are confident of stopping them," said Mwenda.

Other teams in the Pool are Western Region champions Koyonzo Boys Secondary School and Ngong Township Secondary School.