East Africa School Games: Laiser, Dagoretti start basketball campaign

Kenya’s basketball representatives at this year’s Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association(Feasssa) in Huye, Rwanda have their work cut out to reclaim the titles.

National boys’ champions and East Africa’s most successful side Laiser Hill will lead Kenya’s charge alongside girls’ champions Butere Girls High School, Dagoretti High School, Kaya Tiwi High School, Dr Aggrey Secondary School and our Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School, South B.

Laiser Hill, who have won a record seven titles, are yearning to end their nine-year trophy drought. They open their pool “A” account with a tie against Uganda’s Mbogo Mixed Secondary School at University of Huye courts Sunday morning on the second day of action.

Lasier Hill captain Rashid Maganga said that they have prepared well for the championship knowing too well the magnitude of the task ahead.

“We shelved celebrations after winning the national title because we knew that we have a responsibility to represent the country well which required good preparations. We returned to training and have enhanced our ball handling skills, strength and conditioning training and embraced better health practices and I believe that our dedication and team spirit will not be in vain,” Maganga said.

He added that they carried valuable lessons from their last championship where they finished fourth behind winners Buddo Secondary School from Uganda, Dagoretti High and Lycée de Kigali (LDK) who beat them 69-82 in third place play-off.

In pool “ B”, Dagoretti High School face a baptism of fire when they come up against holders Buddo Secondary School.

In the girls’ matches, Kenyan champions Butere Girls High School will be up against 2015 winners St Mary’s Kitende of Uganda.

“We are more than ready and energised to prove our worthiness in Rwanda,” said Butere coach Chris Odeke.

In football, Kenyan champions St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale open their campaign against home side College George The Fox Kagarama (CGFK) at the Huye International Stadium in pool “B”.

The “Solidarity Boys”, who won the inaugural title in 2002, are returning to the regional stage after a a four-year absence.