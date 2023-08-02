Agoro Sare hope to end Nyanza’s long wait for the title

Agoro Sare High School football coach Fredrick Akuku believes they can end Nyanza Region’s long wait for the national title.

The Homa Bay County school will make their debut at next week’s National Secondary Schools Term Two Games at the Kakamega High School.

Agoro overcame favourites Kisumu Day High School 7-6 on post-match penalties during the Nyanza Region finals at Maranda High School in Bondo, Siaya County.

The two sides had played out a barren draw after extra time forcing penalties to decide the charged final. However, Kisumu Day challenged the victory, filing an appeal at the Nyanza Regional Secondary School Sports Association offices accusing Agoro Sare of fielding an ineligible player in the final.

The appeal was however dismissed. Coach Akuku believes they have what it takes to deliver the coveted football title. The last school from the Nyanza region to win the boys’ football title was Nyamira County’s Gekomoni Secondary School in 2011.

Kisumu Day reached the final in 2014, but lost to Kakamega High School, while Siaya County’s Barding High School fell to Laiser Hill Academy in the 2016 final at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Last year, Kisumu Day were eliminated at the semi-final stage by Highway Secondary School of Nairobi.

“We have a good team which has taken time to nurture and we believe it is our time to shine. The good thing is that we also have continuity and good squad depth, so we are not worried,” Akuku told Nation Sport.

“Nyanza region schools have not done well in boys’ football and we want to end that bad run. Kisumu Day has tried before and failed, so probably lady luck will smile on us this year,” he added.

Last year, Agoro Sare lost 2-0 to Kisumu Day in the finals of the Nyanza Regional games and Akuku is happy they finally managed to exact their revenge.

The forward trio of Churchill Owuor, Geoffrey Omondi and Joseph Odhiambo were instrumental in the team’s victory in Nyanza and Akuku believes they will replicate the good performance in Kakamega.

“We scout talents from various primary schools before they are admitted to form one. This has enabled us to have a good team even after some of our key players complete their studies, “he added.

Agoro Sare are in Pool “A” with hosts Shanderema Secondary School, Kirangari High School from Central region and North Eastern’s Bute Boys High School.

Pool “B” has five-time champions St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale from Rift Valley, Dagoretti High School (Nairobi), Matiliku Boys Secondary School (Eastern) and Serani Secondary School from Coast.