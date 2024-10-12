Tana River Governor Godhana, Galole MP arrested as investigation into tribal clashes intensifies

Details have emerged of how Tana River Governor Dhado Godhana and Galole MP Hiribae Said Buya ended up behind bars over the ongoing clashes in the county.

Governor Dhado was arrested on Saturday, October 12, morning after turning up at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi, while the MP was arrested at his home in Nyali.

The MP was then taken to Makupa police station.

The MP was the first to be arrested, prompting the governor to turn himself in at the DCI headquarters.

The governor is currently being questioned at the DCI headquarters over the ongoing clashes in Tana River.

DCI boss Mohamed Ibrahim Amin said the duo were arrested for failing to comply with continuous summons in relation to the ongoing clashes that have so far claimed 14 lives.

"It is true that we arrested the Tana River Governor and the Galole MP. The two had been summoned to our offices in connection with the clashes but they failed to honour the summons," he said.

Mr Amin said investigations into the events that led to the clashes were ongoing and action would be taken against those found guilty.

The arrest comes barely 24 hours after two sub-counties in Tana River County were declared insecure and dangerous.

According to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, security has been enhanced within Bangale and Tana North Sub-Counties.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, in a Gazette notice, said that the decision was reached following wider consultations within the security sector.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in consultation with the National Security Council, declares some parts of Tana River County as security disturbed and dangerous,” he said.

The specific areas within Bangale Sub-County include the locations of; Madogo, Areri, Saka, Sala, Mororo and Mbalambala.

Those that will be affected within Tana North Sub-County include; Hirimani, Hosingo, Dukanotu, Chewele, Nanighi and Bura.

The notice took effect on October 10, at 6:30 pm and will last for a period of 30 days and “may, at any time be withdrawn or continued in force for such further period as the Cabinet Secretary may, in each case, by notice in the Gazette direct.”

Meanwhile, the National Police Service (NPS) has also issued a stern warning to people in possession of weapons in the above-mentioned areas.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said since the area has been declared disturbed and dangerous, the NPS prohibits the possession of weapons in the area.

“The Inspector-General of National Police Service prohibits the possession of arms in the following parts of Tana River County declared as security disturbed and dangerous by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration,” he said.

Mr Kanja ordered that all residents in the specified areas who are in possession of firearms should ensure that they surrender them with immediate effect.

“All inhabitants in possession of firearms surrender all arms in their possession to the nearest Police Station, Police Post, Police Camp and National Government Administration Offices during the hours of the day for safe custody,” he said.

According to the police boss, all arms which will be surrendered will be returned to their owners upon the revocation or termination of the notice.

A total of 14 people have been killed in ongoing clashes in Tana River County in ongoing clashes between communities living in the two sub-counties.

The fighting between the two communities began nearly a week ago in the Anole area before spreading to other villages, including Nanighi.

The clashes have led to the fleeing of people from their homes in search of refuge and safety. Many are also fighting for their lives in various hospitals.

According to various sources, the conflict within the area kicked off after the Tana River County government offered land to resettle flood victims who were living along the banks of Tana River.

They were moved to an area along the Garissa- Hola road which is said to have angered the area’s native pastoralist community which claimed the area was their grazing land and watering points.