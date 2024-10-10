Give up your guns or we’ll come for them, locals told

The authorities in Bura Constituency have extended an amnesty to residents, asking them to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms before forceful disarmament is carried out soon.

Speaking in Bangale Ward on Tuesday, October 8, during a tour of the strife-torn area, Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha urged locals to cooperate with security agencies in the disarmament exercise.

"For the longest time, we have not heard the sound of guns in this area. As we begin restoring peace, we must make sure that we find all the illegal guns by any means necessary," she said.

Ms Onyancha described the perpetrators of the killings on Saturday, October 5, as organised criminals and called on members of the public to help the police apprehend them.

She warned that the exercise would be thorough, urging elders and the local kings to sensitise their respective communities to take advantage of the 48-hour amnesty period. Her sentiments were echoed by Coast Regional Police Commander George Seda, who urged the criminals to surrender.

"A crime was committed, lives were lost, investigations have been instituted and our resolution is to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. We hope that the local community will cooperate but, even if they don't, we have good mechanisms to ensure the perpetrators are found," he said.

The mop up of illegal firearms will be conducted by a multi-agency team comprising the National Police Service, the General Service Unit, the National Intelligence Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Residents have welcomed the operation that will begin any moment in the week, terming it a boost to the search for peace.

"Normally, we rely on Maslah as a means of peaceful resolution in such conflicts, but I must admit this has been difficult hence the government should settle it once and for all," said Mr Daud Mahat, a local elder.