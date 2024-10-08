Revisiting Kenya Kwanza pre-election pacts

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed what he termed a ‘secret’ Kenya Kwanza agreement as part of his defense against accusations of tribalism, stemming from his controversial 'shareholding' remarks.

The DP claimed his shareholding statements had been taken out of context, arguing that his remarks were based on an agreement signed by Kenya Kwanza co-principals led by President William Ruto, ahead of the August 9, 2022 elections.

The special motion by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, apart from raising issues about corruption, also dwells on the DPs conduct and public utterances.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) legislator avers that Mr Gachagua’s public sentiments discriminated against a section of Kenyans.

“…Article 73 (1) (a) and (2) (b) of the constitution establish responsibilities of leadership. They provide that that authority assigned to a State officer (Such as deputy president) is a public trust to be exercised in a manner that is consistent with the purpose and objects of the constitution, demonstrates respect for the people, brings honour to the nation and dignity to the office and promotes public confidence in the integrity of the office,” states the motion in part.

The legislator also cited Article 27 (4) which he noted, prohibits all forms of discrimination, including discrimination based on ethnic or social origin, conscience, belief, language and birth.

“However, on diverse dates throughout the last two years, His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua has persistently made utterances threatening to discriminate, exclude and unlawfully deny sections of the people of Kenya and regions of the Republic of Kenya equal opportunities for public service appointments and allocation of public resources,” reads the motion.

Besides, Mr Mutuse argues that the DP’s utterances are highly inflammatory and inciteful and significantly undermine national unity and the peaceful co-existence of Kenya's diverse communities.

The MPs goes ahead to quote Mr Gachagua’s statements on diverse dates between last year to date.

“Sometime in 2023, at a public forum in Kajiado County within the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua made highly inflammatory and inciteful public pronouncements in the effect that the Government of Kenya is company and that the allocation of government development projects and public sector jobs are based on 'shares' determined by how the populace of the various ethnic communities voted in the 2022 general election.”

But the DP came out guns blazing, and instead tore into his boss – president Ruto and other Kenya Kwanza partners including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula as well as his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi, accusing them of being the initiators of the shareholding scheme in government.

Mr Gachagua revealed that in the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement, Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula negotiated their positions in return for 70 percent votes for president Ruto in the Western region.

“ANC will be allocated the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary to be established between 14 days Ford Kenya will be allocated the position of the Speaker of the National Assembly. In accord with article 21 of the power sharing agreement, ANC and Ford Kenya would have 30 percent share of national government’s positions,” the DP revealed.

According to the agreement seen by Nation, Mr Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) and Mr Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya would have 30 percent share of the positions in the national government including cabinet and principal secretaries, ambassadors/high commissioners/heads of diplomatic missions and chairpersons of state corporations.

Others were directors of state corporations and chairpersons and commissioners of constitution commissions according to the agreement drawn by Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki’s law firm.

The DP said for Mr Kingi, he only negotiated for himself for the position of the Speaker of the Senate and not the coastal people.

“He benefitted from the position,” said Mr Gachagua.

The DP also went ahead to accuse opposition chief Raila Odinga of being a beneficiary of the Kenya Kwanza shareholding scheme following the cooption of his ODM party lieutenants into the broad-based cabinet formed by president Ruto in July.

“When I talk of shareholders I’m blamed for being a tribalism because I advocate for shares for the people of Mt Kenya yet Wetang’ula and Mudavadi negotiated for themselves and the people of western region,” Mr Gachagua said.

Mr Odinga, he said; “has also since got his shares.”

He was referring to the formation of the broad based government which has coopted former ODM leaders into the cabinet.

They include former ODM deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, ex national chairman John Mbadi, former Director of Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi and former elections board member Beatrice Askul.

Piece of cake

The besieged DP said regions bargained with the President for shares, and leaders of parties forming Kenya Kwanza coalition equally demanded a piece of the Kenya Kwanza cake.

“I have never talked about sharing resources, I have been talking about power sharing. For people to get what they deserve in sharing power according to this agreement,” added the DP.

The shareholders remarks made by the Deputy President in various occasions is among the reasons why Members of Parliament want him to leave office.

In a 100-pageimpeachment motion tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse on October 1, 2024, Mr Gachagua is accused of dividing the country along tribal lines.

The Deputy President is also accused of undermining the presidency, violating the oath of office and contradicting the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance consisted of three founding parties – president Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Mr Mudavadi’s and Mr Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya in addition to other 11 parties.

The agreement stated that the parties would share leadership of parliamentary committees and in county assemblies.

“…Kenya Kwanza administration shall endeavour to fulfill various developmental obligations in the ANC and Ford Kenya strongholds of Western Kenya,” states the report in part.

It also states that the government would construct a cumulative 1,000 kilometres of bitumen roads in the region and allocate nationally raised revenue for the revival and modernization of Mumias and Nzoia sugar factory, among others.

The three parties also agreed to establish manufacturing, fisheries, agro-processing or housing projects.