Two Sub-Counties in Tana River declared dangerous

Two Sub-Counties in Tana River County have been declared as disturbed and dangerous.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration on Friday said security had been enhanced within Bangale and Tana North Sub-Counties.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, in a Gazette notice, said the decision was reached following wider consultations within the security sector.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in consultation with the National Security Council, declares some parts of Tana River County as security disturbed and dangerous,” Kindiki said.

The specific areas within Bangale Sub-County include the locations of; Madogo, Areri, Saka, Sala, Mororo and Mbalambala.

Those that will be affected within Tana North Sub-County include; Hirimani, Hosingo, Dukanotu, Chewele, Nanighi and Bura.

The notice took effect on Friday at 6:30pm and will last for a period of 30 days and “may, at any time be withdrawn or continued in force for such further period as the Cabinet Secretary may, in each case, by notice in the Gazette direct.”

Meanwhile, the National Police Service (NPS) has also sent a stern warning to people in possession of arms in the areas mentioned above.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said that since the area had been declared as disturbed and dangerous then the NPS prohibits the possession of arms in the areas.

“The Inspector-General of National Police Service prohibits the possession of arms in the following parts of Tana River County declared as security disturbed and dangerous by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration,” he said.

Mr Kanja ordered that all inhabitants of the specified areas who are in possession of firearms to ensure that they surrender them with immediate effect.

“All inhabitants in possession of firearms surrender all arms in their possession to the nearest Police Station, Police Post, Police Camp and National Government Administration Offices during the hours of the day for safe custody,” he said.

According to the police boss, all arms which will be surrendered will be returned to their owners upon the revocation or termination of the notice.

All arms surrendered shall be returned to their owners upon the revocation or termination of this notice.

A total of 14 people have been killed in ongoing clashes in Tana River county in ongoing clashes between communities living in the two sub-counties.

The fighting between the two communities began nearly a week ago in the Anole area before spreading to other villages, including Nanighi.

The clashes have led to the fleeing of people from their homes in search of refuge and safety. Many are also fighting for their lives in various hospitals.

According to various sources the conflict within the area kicked off after the Tana River County government offered land to resettle flood victims who were living along the banks of Tana River.

They were moved to an area along the Garissa- Hola road which is said to have angered the area’s native pastoralist community which claimed the area was their grazing land and watering points.