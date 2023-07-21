Christ the King out to upset mighty St Anthony's in Rift Valley finals

The stage is set for a "David versus Goliath" clash as newcomers Christ the King Secondary School battle five-time national champions St Anthony's Boys' High School, Kitale on Saturday in the boys' football final of the Rift Valley Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Nyahururu Stadium.

Kajiado County's Christ the King have certainly been the surprise package of the tournament since making their debut two days ago. Indeed, they showed that their appearance at the regionals as the shocked 2016 national champions Laiser Hill Academy at the Kajiado County games a fortnight ago.

Well they now face their toughest test yet, the mighty St Anthony's, who have also impressed in their march to the final. Christ the King saw ofd favourites Chemase Boys' High School in Friday’s semi as St Anthony's thrashed Kabarnet Boys High School in the other last four tie.

It was sweet revenge for the "Solidarity Boys" who lost to Kabarnet in the semis of last year’s regional games in Nakuru.

St Anthony's coach Peter Mayoyo believes they have the best team in the competition and will show their worth in the final.

"It has been a gruelling competition with tough teams but we have successfully navigated each hurdle. We respect our opponents in the final but I believe we want the title more after last year’s hearbreak, Mayoyo said.

In the girls' final, defending champions Wiyeta Secondary School of Trans Nzoia County will be up against Nasokol Secondary School.