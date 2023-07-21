Giants slayed in Central Region school games

Giants were on Friday slayed on the second day of the Central Region Secondary School Term Two Games at Kagumo High School in Nyeri County.

In boys' football, Kirangari Boys High School sealed a date with Kiaga Boys Secondary School in Saturday’s final after both sides successfully prevailed in their respective semifinals.

Making a comeback at the regional level after 23 years, Kirangari Boys from Kiambu County knocked out Ndunyu Njeru Secondary School after humiliating them 6-0 to edge closer to the title.

Related Daggers drawn as Nyanza Region School Games underway Other Sports

"The boys are in high spirits playing at this level. Hard work and discipline paid off and I believe they will deliver in the final game," said coach Kennedy Kabachi.

In the other semi-final match, Kiaga Boys Secondary School defeated Tetu High School 3-0 in post-match pnealties after the teams drew 0-0 after extra time.

"Tetu was a formidable opponent and very tough to beat, but my boys fought hard. Nothing can stop us from emerging top," said Kiaga coach James Mutahi.

An explosive clash is expected in boys' volleyball final as debutantes Graceland Senior School from Nyandarua face favourites Tetu High School from Nyeri.

Graceland Senior School exacted sweet revenge on the defending champions Kambaa Technical Secondary School in a fiercely fought semi-final beating them 3-1 to sail to the final.

Team captain Manase Mburu said that they are out to leave a mark both for the school and for the county.

"The players are focused and thirsty to win. We were calm because we knew Kambaa is a powerhouse in this game for many years. Beating them is just but the start of our journey," said Mburu.

Coach George Ndiritu disclosed that the team has been in the making for over two years.

"The players know what is expected of them and they know the magnitude of the event. I am happy that they have mastered managing external pressure especially when facing a big team," said the coach.

In girls' football, Njabini Girls' High School punched their ticket to the final after hammering the regional defending champions Kinale Girls Secondary School 2-0.

"It was a tough game. Kinale is a worthy opponent and we were alert throughout the game. We had to maintain the pressure and we jealously guarded our defence line," said team captain Tatiana Njambi.

Alice Wangare opened the scoring on 18 minutes before Alice Auma struck the second goal in the 56th minute.

Their reward is a tie against St Kelvin Secondary School in the final.

Fixtures

Saturday

Football

Girls

Njabini v St Kelvin

Boys

Kirangari v Kiaga

Volleyball

Boys

Graceland v Tetu High

Girls

Mpesa Foundation Academy v Karima

Netball