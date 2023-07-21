Daggers drawn as Nyanza Region School Games underway

The Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games, which were set to begin on Thursday, finally get underway on Saturday at Maranda High School in Bondo, Siaya County.

Kick off was moved due to the countrywide protests which ran from Wednesday to Friday.

Apart from Maranda High School, the games which will include football, volleyball, netball, rugby sevens, racquet games and basketball 3x3, will be held at Nyamira Girls High School and the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.

Defending champions will be seeking to stamp their authority at the regional level, while newbies are keen on causing upsets at the four-day event.

Boys' football defending champions Kisumu Day Secondary School will renew their rivalry with Agoro Sare High School in their first fixture of the day.

The match is a repeat of last year’s final which Kisumu Day won to retain their title.

The holders are in Pool "B", dubbed the Group of Death alongside St Mary's School, Yala and Masara Secondary School in what is expected to be an explosive pairing.

Kisumu Day coach Booker Odhiambo is confident they can successfully defend their title.

"Our aim is to play attractive football, win all our matches, secure the title and qualify for the nationals once again," a bullish Odhiambo said on Friday.

Usenge High School has also vowed to stake their claim in Group "A", which also has Onjiko Boys' Secondary School, Ndonyo Secondary School from Kisii County and Matutu PAG Secondary School.

In rugby sevens, holders St Mary’s School, Yala will be keen to defend their title when they face Nyabondo Boys High School and Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho.

Yala however are well aware of the threat posed by former champions Maseno School, who have declared their intentions in dethroning them.

Maseno head coach Steve Oluoch said their main goal is to earn the ticket to play in the national games set to be played in Kakamega next month.

In boys' 3x3 basketball, Onjiko High School will start their title defence against Kisii School and Kanyawanga Secondary School.

Girls' football champions Kobala Mixed Secondary School open their campaign with a tough tie against Kerongorori Girls High School.

In netball, holders Kobala will open their title defence against Oyugi Ogango Secondary Schools in the morning and face Kandaria Secondary School later in the afternoon.

All the group matches will be completed on Sunday and the knock out games played on Monday. The games will end on Tuesday.

The referees are expected arrive by 9am for co-ordination clinics at Maranda High School.

Fixtures

Saturday

Netball (Venue - Nyamira Girls)

Pool A – Kobala v Oyugi Ogango, Ayora vs Kandaria (10am)

Kandaria v Kobala, Oyugi Ogango vs Ayora (1pm)

Pool B – Obambo vs Nyakach, Rirumi vs Nyabera (10am)

Nyabera Vs Obambo, Nyakach vs Rirumi (1pm)



Football Girls (Venue - Maranda High School)

Pool A – Kobala v Kerongorori, Gekomoni vs Jera (2pm)

Pool B - Lwak v Nyakach, Agongo vs Ratanga (4pm)



Football Boys (Venue - Maranda High School)

Pool A – Usenge v Matutu, Ndonyo vs Onjiko (2pm)

Pool B - Kisumu Day v Agoro sare, Masara vs Yala (4pm)



Volleyball Girls (Venue - Maranda High School)

Pool A – Nyakongo v Koru, Nyakembene vs Ikonge PAG (9am)

Koru v Ikonge PAG, Nyakembene vs Nyakongo (1pm)

Pool B - Aluor Girls v Sagegi, Ogande vs Nyakach (9am)

Nyakach v Aluor, Ogande vs Sagegi (1pm)



Volleyball Boys (Venue - Maranda High School)

Pool A – Raliew v Chulaimbo, Godbura v Sagegi (9am)

Chulaimbo v Sagegi, Godbura v Raliew (1pm)

Pool B – Onjiko v Nyangoma, Itumbe vs Gekano (9am)