Koyonzo strike twice, Musingu keep winning in Kakamega

After the disappointment of being banned from the rugby 15s competition last term, national champions Koyonzo Boys’ Secondary School are back to extend their dominance in the shorter version of the game.

And they certainly sounded the warning bells as they easily won all their preliminary matches on Thursday on the second day of the Western Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games to storm into today’s cup quarters.

Koyonzo coach Eliud Okwemba warned that they had yet to hit top gear and will unleash their best in the knockout stages.

“The journey to defend our trophy has commenced. This time, we are focused on bringing home the East African trophy,” said Okwemba.

Koyonzo will face Kolanya Boys Secondary School in the opening cup quarter-final before last year’s losing finalists Butula Boys’ High School take on Bungoma, while Vihiga Boys High School battle Mukumu Boys High School in the third knock-out match.

The last quarter will pit Kimombo Secondary School against Senende Secondary School.

In boys’ football, Musingu Boys’ High School sealed their place in the last eight after recording their second win of the competition. The Scorpions beat Kibabii High School at the Bukhungu Stadium to move top of pool “A” with six points.

Musingu coach Brenden Mwinamo was all smiles after the match with his sights set on the quarter-finals to be played on Friday.

In Pool “B”, Shanderema High School beat Emusire 2-0 as Bujumba High School from Busia held Kibabii from Bungoma to a 1-1 draw.

Mark Shaban scored the two goals for Shanderema in the fourth and 65th minutes of the match.

Shanderema coach Kevin Asuba said they are aiming to finish on the top of their pool and sail through the final.