Kinale in flying start at Central games

The Central Region Term Two games started on Thursday at the Kagumo High School in Nyeri with five counties battling for tickets to the national championships.

Kinale Girls started off their campaign to recapture their regional title in football well by emerging top in Pool ‘B’ unbeaten.

They came to the championship focused on the prize, beating Gataragwa Girls 2-1 in their first preliminary match.

Hot striker Stecy Aoko carried her team to the top of the table with her impressive execution bagging two goals against Gataragwa.

In the second match, Kinale demolished Kahuhia Girls’ strong defense, beating them 3-0.

In her element, Stecy Aoko handed her team two goals in the 10th and 18th minutes while captain Gladys Mbula scored the third goal in the 65th minute.

“Everyone is focused and knows their role in the team. Good passes and coordination have worked well for us,” said Mbula.

Speaking to Nation Sport, coach Ben Nyongesa attributed his team’s strength to discipline.

“They know each others’ strengths and weaknesses and they adjust well whenever under pressure,” said Nyongesa.

Kirangari, Tetu draw

In Pool A, Njabini punished Kerugoya Girls 6-0 in their first match and then drew with St Kelvin 2-2 in the second to collect four points.

In boys’ football, Kirangari Secondary School started their campaign with a draw 1-1 against Tetu High from Nyeri before they stunned the defending champions Olbolosat Secondary School by beating them 2-1 in Pool B.

Pool A was characterised by draws as Kiaga went scoreless against Ndunyu Njeru in the first match while Makuyu Boys managed a 1-1 draw against Ndunyu Njeru.

In boys’ volleyball, the regional defending Kambaa Technical Secondary from Nyandarua County emerged unbeaten in Pool A after defeating Handege 3-0 and scooping a 3-0 win against Kerugoya Boys.