Ruto to skip Embu church event where Gachagua is expected, says MP 

President William Ruto is unlikely to be at a church meeting in Embu that local leaders say he was initially expected to attend on Sunday (October 13), with insiders suggesting he did not want to share a platform with his beleaguered Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The Head of State, who has remained silent on the impeachment process against his deputy, would have appeared publicly alongside him for the first time in many days if he had graced the ACK Embu church event.

Although there was no official communication from State House indicating the President's attendance, host MP Gitonga Mukunji confirmed to Nation.Africa that the President was earlier expected to attend the event as chief guest.

"The event is in my constituency. The President is the chief guest. In his absence, he will be represented by his deputy (Mr Gachagua)," said Mr Mukunji, who is the Manyatta MP.

Mr Gachagua's media team sent out an invitation on Saturday October 12 to newsrooms indicating his attendance.

"Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will tomorrow, Sunday 13 October 2024, attend the church service and 34th anniversary celebrations of the ACK Embu Diocese at St Mark Teachers Training College Embu County at 9am," the DP communication service said in an invitation

The President’s communication officials, however, contradicted the Manyatta MP on the Church event.

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua acknowledge greeting from members of the public in Sagana town, Kirinyaga County on August 10, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

State House press secretary Emmanuel Talam said, “I am not aware of such an event.”

A source within the presidency, who declined to be quoted, said the event had earlier been scheduled but plans changed.

"The president cancels functions all the time. There is nothing new," our source said.

This comes at a time when insiders within the presidency have confirmed efforts by the church to reconcile the two.

Since MPs began discussing impeachment, the President and his deputy have not been seen together in public at church services or official events.

On Saturday, President Ruto attended the episcopal consecration of the Bishop Military Ordinariate of Kenya, Right reverend Wallace Ng'ang'a Gachihi at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata Nairobi County, where his deputy was conspicuously missing.

Last Sunday, they went separately to different churches in Nairobi, with the President attending a service at AIC Milimani while his deputy prayed at his residence in Karen.

On October 8, the National Assembly voted to impeach the deputy president on 11 counts of constitutional breach, gross misconduct and bribery under Article 150 of the Constitution.

The Senate, the trial chamber, is expected to either uphold or dismiss the charges at an impeachment trial to be held between October 16 and 17.

The ground is becoming increasingly hostile for Ruto-allied MPs and staff Mr Mr Gachagua’s Central Kenya backyard, with Nakuru residents heckling Governor Susan Kihika on Friday as she attempted to read President Ruto's speech during the burial of Bahati MP Irene Njoki's brother Henry Gachie.

Ndia MP George Kariuki, Kiambu Woman representative Ann Wamuratha and EALA MP Kanini Kega among others. Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku also felt the wrath of disillusioned Kenyans at an entertainment venue.