Shanderema, Musingu face-off in boys' football final

It will be a Kakamega County affair in Saturday's boys' football final pitting Musingu Boys' High School and Shanderema Secondary School as the Western Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games conclude.

Musingu cruised past Lukhuna Secondary School from Bungoma County 4-0 in the first semi-final played at Bukhungu Stadium, while Shanderema beat Kibabii Boys' High School 1-0 in the second semi at Approved Secondary School.

Elvis Ochieng carried Musingu through the semi-final after grabbing a hat-trick, while Valentine Esalambo completed the rout with the fourth goal at Bukhungu.

Musingu coach Brenden Mwinamo called on his charges to finish the job and seal their return to the nationals.

"We have improved with each game in this competition, but it will all be in vain if we don't deliver in the final. I know the lads are fired up to finish the job and secure the title at Bukhungu," said Mwinamo.

In the other semi, Mark Shaban scored the all-important goal to send Shanderema into the final. Saturday’s clash will be a repeat of the Kakamega County final which Musingu, fondly referred to as the Scorpions, won 2-1 against the Eagles.

Reigning girls' football champions Archbishop Njenga Secondary School were eliminated after falling 1-0 to Butere Girls High School in a fierce semi played at Mukumu Boys High School ground.

In the other last four encounter, Madira High School from Vihiga County beat Brenda Girls Secondary School 5-3 on penalties after the two teams tied 0-0 in regular time.

National rugby sevens champions Koyonzo Boys Secondary School will face Vihiga Boys' High School in the cup final. Koyonzo thrashed Kimobo Secondary School from Bungoma 27-0 in the first semi while, Vihiga bundled out Bungoma High School 24-0 in the second semi-final.