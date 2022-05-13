Deaflympics: Kenyans win more medals in Brazil

In Caxias do Sul, Brazil

Buoyed by his victory in men’s 3000 metres steeplechase here at the 24th Summer Deaflympics, Lucas Wandia, the Team Kenya captain says he will not give up on his plans to transition to 5000m.

On Thursday, Wandia, the steeplechase defending champion, led by example when he tore the Sesi Centro Esportivo Athletics Track to bag Kenya’s third gold medal in the ongoing Games.

Peter Omari and Anne Wangeci were Kenya’s other medalists of the day, winning bronze in men’s and women’s steeplechase respectively.

“During the national trials in Nairobi, I also competed in the 5000m but I did not qualify. At the next Deaflympics, I hope I will be competing in the 5000m too," said Wandia.

In the men’s Steeplechase, the 33-year-old led from the lights to finish, winning in nine minutes, 19.27 seconds.

Hopes for a Kenyan 1-2 finish dashed away after Omari fell, German Alexander Bley cashing in on to bag silver in 9:25.86.

But with Omari determined to get a medal in the competition, he continued with the race amid pain, finishing third in 9:30.13.

“I have been to the Deaflympics before and it was not easy, so I want to thank God for this win. We had planned to work as a team to win the top medals but my colleague (Omari) got injured so we did not achieve that but it is the nature of sports,” said Wandia, who dedicated the medal to his mother.

He asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider increasing the Sh10million pledge since they are certain of winning more medals.

Omari said: “I got injured, so I was in a lot of pain. I could also not see well because the floodlights were disturbing my eyes. In Turkey (2013 Deaflympics), I never won a medal, same to Poland (2021 World Deaf Athletics Championships), so I am very happy to get bronze in Brazil. Next time I know I will do better."

With the women’s event having attracted only four entrants, hopes were high that Kenyans Wangeci and Sarah Wasike would deliver gold and silver medals.

But they surrendered the lead immediately to Sara-Elise Ruokonen of Finland and Emily Wilson of the United States.

The Kenyans looked exhausted as they chased the leaders at a distance, before Wasike bowed out after a fall, leaving Wangeci to settle for bronze in 12:12.02.

Ruokonen won in 10:54.53 ahead of Wilson who timed 11:32.17. Wangeci was over the moon after bagging the bronze since it was her first time competing in steeplechase after abandoning the walk race.

"With this being the first time I am competing in steeplechase, I can honestly say that I performed well. I will do better next time," said Wangeci. She said she abandoned walk race since it is not among the competitions in Deaflympics.

It was also a good day for Kenya, as Isaac Tongi (men's 400m hurdles), Beryl Wamira (women's 200m), Elijah Muyekho (men's 200m), Walter Kalebu (men's 200m), Linet Fwamba (women's 200m), Symon Kibai (men's 5000m), Ian Wambui (men's 5000m), Dickson Rawino (men's 110m hurdles decathlon), and Elijah Rono (men's 800m) all progressed to the next round of their respective competitions.

Fwamba, Wamira, Kalebu, Rawino and Muyekho were Friday set to battle it out in semi-finals in different heats while Tongi, Kibai, Wambui and Rono progressed to the finals of their respective races.