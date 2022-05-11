Deaflympics: Kenya bags another silver medal

In Caxias do Sul, Brazil

Kenya athletics deaf coach Samuel Kibet is confident his team competing here at the delayed 24th Summer Deaflympics will achieve their target of surpassing their medal haul at the previous edition.

Kenya currently ranks 11th in the medal table with a total of 10 medals (two gold, four silver and four bronze).

They top in Africa, while Ukraine leads globally with a whopping 103 medals (47 gold, 29 silver and 27 bronze).

On Wednesday, Sharon Bitok bagged Kenya’s latest medal when she put up a spirited fight to finish second in women’s 1500m at the Sesi Centro Esportivo Athletics Track.

At the same-time, home player Anzazi Chaka impressed by progressing to the finals of the women's long jump, same as Alice Atieno who finished fifth in women's javelin.

In the women's 1500m that was held amid showers, Bitok, 24, who is based in Iten led from the start, before surrendering the lead to Ukrainian Anastacia Sydorenko at the last bend.

Sydorenko romped home in four minutes and 49.31 seconds, while Bitok, who last year finished fourth in the same course at the Worth Deaf Championships in Poland, timed 4:49.98.

Japanese Mio Okada bagged bronze in 4:51.78, while Kenya's Rebecca Matiko finished fifth in 5:08.08.

“I am happy that the medal has come in my Deaflympics debut,” beamed Bitok.

“I started the race well, but at some point I felt that I was not feeling well, so I decided to go much faster and alone to end the contest as soon as possible."

She said owing to the intense training they had at Karura forest before departing Kenya for the Games, she was not affected by the rain.

Bitok said her next target in the competition is to upgrade the bronze to a gold medal in the women’s 800m.

Addressing the press on the sidelines of the competition, Kibet said because things are going to plan, they are certain the team will perform better than they did at the 2017 Games staged in Samsun, Turkey, where Kenya finished ninth with 16 medals (five gold, five silver and six bronze).

“We are very happy with how the athletes are performing despite the harsh weather. I am sure that we are going to achieve our target because we still have more races. We just need to work on our tactics,” said Kibet.

Kenya’s two gold medals were won by multiple-medalists Symon Kibai and Ian Wambui in the men’s 10,000m and 1500m respectively.

The other silver medallists are Serah Kimani (women’s 10000m), mixed relays team (George Waweru, Beryl Wamira, Linet Nanjala and Isaac Atima) and Peter Toroitich (men’s 10,000m).

The bronze medallists include: Gracy Kandagor (women’s 10,000m), David Kipkogei (men’s 10,000m), Kelvin Kipkogei (men’s javelin) and Linet Nanjala (women’s 400m).

Apart from the women’s 800m, some of the other remaining races where Kenya expect to bag medals include: men’s 800m, men’s and women’s 5000m and marathon.

In the women's long jump, Anzazi who was leading after the opening round, finished sixth after managing 4.83m, as Cuban Suslaidy Girat won with 5.84m.

In Javelin, Atieno finished fifth with a throw of 34.06m. Croatian Laura Stefanac won with 49.92m.