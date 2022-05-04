Deaflympics: Japan thump Kenya in women's football

Kenya national women's Deaf football team coach Ben Bella has attributed their humiliation by Japan in the 24th Deaflympics in Brazil to inexperience and called for the establishment of long-term measures in developing the side.

The Kenyans, who are making their debut at the Games, lost 12-0 to the Asians on Tuesday evening at Estadio Estrela-Soccer Field in Caxias Do Sul - the competition's host city. Their defence was in shambles and they trailed 8-0 at the break.

"We have a young and inexperienced side. Poor defending cost us a lot in the match," said coach Bella.

"There should be long term development of the team. We should have countrywide recruitment of players, participation in international matches and league competitions."

Kenya national women's Deaf football team earned a direct ticket to the global championships after their would-be opponents, Ghana and Zanzibar failed to show up for the Africa qualifiers in Nairobi in November last year.

In preparation for the championships, the Deaf Football Federation of Kenya in March held a national trial for the team in Bukhungu, Kakamega.

The players then entered camp for a four-week training at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi from April 1.

Hosts Brazil, Poland and the United States are the other teams coach Bella's side will come up against. Since the five teams are squaring it out in a round robin-format, any side that registers at least two victories will be assured of a medal.

Ahead of their clash against Brazil at Estadio Estrela-Soccer Field from 8pm Kenyan time Thursday, coach Bella said his charges must exhibit confidence and defend as a team.

"We need to coordinate and defend well as a team. Yes, we are underdogs but our confidence should be high," he said.

Also, in action Thursday will be the national women's deaf basketball team who will open their campaign against Turkey at Sesi Centro Esportivo - Sports gym from 4pm Kenya time.

The team, which is making a second successive appearance in the global championships after the 2017 debut in Samsun, Turkey, held their final training session on Wednesday.

Kenya's other opponents in the tough pool B are United States, Lithuania and Ukraine while group A comprises hosts Brazil, Greece, Italy and Poland.

"Those are powerhouses. A team like the USA is a top level basketball team. We know it is a big challenge ahead of us. We will have to work very hard and we are hoping to improve from what he did in the last Olympics,” said the national women’s deaf basketball team assistant coach Hilda Indasi earlier.

"We don’t want to set unrealistic targets by saying that we want to win gold or silver. We started from the fundamentals before going to technical stuff because the players are like beginners."

The team finished eighth in Turkey in 2017 and were awarded a Diploma Certificate for that performance.

Team Kenya's results

Monday

Women's handball

Kenya 16 Turkey 43

Tuesday

Women's football

Kenya 0 Japan 12

Men's handball

Kenya awarded walkover after their would be opponents Cameroon failed to show up for the match

Playing Thursday

Women' s basketball

Kenya v Turkey (4pm Kenyan time)

Women' s football