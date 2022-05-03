Deaflympics: Kenya seek redemption in handball as basketball launch campaign

Kenya Wednesday have an uphill task of keeping alive medal dreams in the women’s Deaf handball at the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil when they clash with defending champions Denmark.

The match will be held at UCS Sede-Multi-sport in the Southern town of Caxias Do Sul from 6pm Kenyan time (12pm in Brazil).

Thirty minutes later at the Ginasio Vasco da Gama - Sports gym, Kenya national men’s Deaf basketball team will lock horns with powerhouse United States in their opening match of the Games.

Kenya national women’s Deaf handball team on Monday night received a rude welcome to the global championships after Turkey thrashed them 43-16 at UCS Sede-Multi-sport.

Hosts Brazil and Argentina are the other teams that the Kenyan girls will come up against in the women’s handball, which is being played in a round-robin format after only five teams confirmed participation.

In their clash with Turkey, coach Peter Mwathi’s side were outplayed in every department.

Kenya’s loss in the match can be attributed to inexperience, as none of the players has ever played in a foreign league.

Also, Kenya does not have a running women’s deaf handball league.

After the team’s selection in March, the players converged at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on April 1 for a four-week training session.

Ahead of the clash with favourites Denmark, the team was from Tuesday 4pm Kenyan time expected to have their final training at at the UCS Sede-Multi-sport gym.

Since the matches are being played in a round-robin format, Kenya must win at least two matches to be in the medal bracket.

Kenya national men's Deaf basketball team was also Tuesday expected to make final touches at Clube Juvenil- Sede Campestre-Sport gym from 7pm.

The team coached by former Ulinzi Warriors player Jeff Mwaniki are making their third successive appearance at the event, having graced the 2013 and 2017 events held in Sofia, Bulgaria and Samsun, Turkey respectively.

They did not win a match in the two editions.

Kenya's other Pool 'A' opponents are Israel, Argentina and Poland, while Pool 'B' comprises Lithuania, hosts Brazil, Greece, Venezuela, Chinese Taipei and Ukraine.

“It is a difficult pool, especially the US but we have fought them before. I truly believe that we can do our best. Even if we cannot beat them, we will look to reduce their winning margin,” said coach Mwaniki earlier.

Other Kenyan teams in Brazil for the Games are men's handball and golf, women's football and basketball and athletics (men and women).