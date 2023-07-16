Dagoretti school giving needy girls golden chance to dream big

Little was known about Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School a few years ago, but now it has become a powerhouse in school games.

Recently, the school’s girls’ football team finished top of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nairobi West Regional League and secured promotion to the FKF Division One League next season.

Owing to their prowess, some players of Dagoretti have been selected to the junior and national women’s teams. Dagoretti is certainly shaping up into a breeding ground for football talent.

The school is not only good in football, it is also a giant in handball. The girls’ team holds the Nairobi region title, and previously won on it in 2022 and 2021. Dagoretti have qualified for the national championships thrice but failed to make it past the group stages.

Since winning their first Nairobi Regional Secondary schools Term Two Games girls’ football title in 2019, Dagoretti have certainly upset the balance of power in the city.

Previously, Olympic Girls High School were the queens of football, but in 2019 that changed as Dagoretti toppled them, and since then, they have dominated the landscape. Olympic and other teams are left struggling to knock Dagoretti off their perch.

Many of Dagoretti’s players come from humble backgrounds and have been fortunate enough to secure scholarships at the school.

Dagoretti coach Joseph Orao admits that that scouting in slums like Mathare and Kibra has helped them identify raw talent which they are nurturing at the school.

“We have a selection headache when picking a team because we have so many good players. Having a big pool of players to choose from give us depth and advantage at competitions,” he said.

Dagoretti has entered a partnership with Beijing Raiders —a girls’ football team at Mcedo Beijing School in Mathare, where they get talented players and provide them with education scholarships.

Forward Patience Kasichana is one of the beneficiaries of the programme and says the school is like a second family to her.

“I have friends here, education and I also get to play football which I love. I hope more girls get such an opportunity to showcase their talents,” she told Nation Sport.

Kasichana had been picked to play for the national football team that was to represent the country at the Cecafa Under-18 Women’s Championship.

“I hope they a new date will be set soon so that we can compete against other regional countries. Such competitions can open doors and prospects of a brighter future,” she added.

The Cecafa tournament was initially scheduled for June 24 in Nairobi, organisers postponed it to June 29, however, it did not happen. Reports indicate that organisers took the decision after failing to secure funding from continental football governing body CAF to host the tournament.

This year’s edition of the Nairobi regional games, which began on Saturday, is being held at various venues in Kibra Constituency.

Kasichana is focused on helping Dagoretti win another regional title as they bid to win their maiden national title. They came close last year but lost to Wiyeta Girls Secondary Schoool in the final in Nakuru 1-0.

Kasichana was on target yesterday as Dagoretti thumped Our Lady of Mery Secondary School, Shauri Moyo 6-0 at Toi Primary School to secure their place in today’s quarter-finals. Hilda Megati and Sila Hayasi grabbed braces with Purity Awino also scoring.