Highway coach Beldine Odemba making a name in football

Coach Beldine Odemba is certainly a woman on demand. In the space of one month, she has landed two lucrative coaching positions proving just how she is highly regarded in football circles.

Last week, she was named Kenya Police Bullets coach on a two-year contract.

The club, formerly Thika Queens, was acquired by Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kenya Police. Odemba will put her coaching skills to the test in next season's Kenya Women's Premier League.

Last month, she was appointed Harambee Starlets junior team coach She will guide the side in this year’s Cecafa Under-20 Women's Championship.

On top of that, she is the Mathare United women's team manager and coach of Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Games boys' football champions, Highway Secondary School.

But how does she juggle it all? Odemba says she is humbled to be trusted with so much responsibility.

"I don't take it for granted especially for a woman because it shows the level of confidence that people have in me and in my work," she told Nation Sport.

"I have worked to get to where I am and I am happy that it is paying off. It is a lot of pressure but I am up to the task and learning every day," the mother of three added.

Her more immediate task is to help Highway defend their region title and seal a place in next month’s nationals in Kakamega High School. After that, attention will turn to the World Schools Games in Morocco from July 23 to August 1.

Odemba yesterday watched her side comfortably seal their spot in the Round of 16 as the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games got underway in different venues in Kibra Constituency.

Highway topped Pool "A" with four points after winning one and drawing the other game.

After a dull 0-0 draw against Waylight Secondary School in their opening match at the Woodley Boys Secondary School, Highway sent a strong warning after demolishing Huruma Mixed Secondary School 8-0 in their final pool match to top their group in style.

A brace from Mohammed Hassan, Athman Charo and Ryern Ehenzo set Highway on the path to victory. Caleb Kyeni and Peter Mutua also got their names on target.

"The first match was a derby and we probably allowed that to get to our heads. However, we showed our class in the second match because it was a must-win, despite the poor state of the pitch," Odemba said.

"From here on it gets tougher because all matches are knock-outs, but we are ready to face anyone," she added.