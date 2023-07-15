School Games: Kaboson, Kitulwa keep Bomet crowns

Kaboson Girls Secondary School and Kiptulwa Secondary School have successfully defended their volleyball titles as the Bomet Secondary Schools Term Two ‘B’ Games came to an end at Kaplong Primary School grounds.

In the girls’ game, ninth times champions Kaboson Girls High School threw everything into attack before dismissing a Cheptalal Girls Secondary School 3-0 (25-21, 25-17&25-12) to clinch the title.

Under school principal Beatrice Koech, the team sailed to the final after pipping Koibeyon Secondary School 3-0 (25-5,25-6 and 25-6) while Cheptalal Girls High School sent off Ndaraweta Girls Secondary School by a similar margin.

This was the second time Kaboson Girls were meeting Cheptalal Girls in the tournament.

The first time was during the opening match where Kaboson Girls drubbed them 3-0 (25-12, 25-12 and 25-8. Throughout the tournament, the champions showed no mercy to their opponents by winning all the matches.

The team’s two best attackers Sharon Jepkogei and Abigael Chebet destroyed their opponents with vicious spikes.

The two players have been selected to the national beach volleyball team to the Commonwealth Youth Games.

In the boys' category, two times champions Kiptulwa were stretched before edging out a stubborn Tenwek High School who won 3-2(25-21,21-25,25-19,19-25,15-12).