Beach Games: Watamu win football title as curtain falls

MTG beat Olympic 2-1 in all-Mombasa final to win women’s beach football title as the curtain fell on inaugural National Beach Games at Buntwani Waterfront Park in Malindi, Kilifi County on Sunday.

Malindi Queens claimed third place after defeating Oceans Ladies 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 stalemate in normal time in the two-day championship organised by National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

In men’s category, Watamu beat Likoni Beach Soccer 4-0 to win the title. Watamu led 3-0 at half-time.

“We have played beach football all our lives. Endurance won us the title,” Watamu coach Omar Mwanatama said.

Mombasa Cement dominated the men’s taekwondo, taking home the gold medal, followed by Diani Tigers and Hot Kicks. In the women’s category, Chalib TKD Club claimed the top place, followed by Mombasa Cement and Diani Tigers respectively.

In Aquathlon competition, John Paul Makona took first position in Elite Men’s category in a time of 37 minutes and 42 seconds, followed by Joseph Okal (38.16) and Trevor Mwamisi (41.19).

Aisha Nasser won Elite Women’s title in 45.38, followed by Vivian Hillier (50.29) and Deeya Shah (58.00).

Beach handball attracted 69 teams. By press time, Mombasa Saints and Pwani University were contesting the men’s final, while Coast Queens were playing Glorious Queens in women’s final.

In men’s beach volleyball, Kenya Prisons defeated Mombasa Prisons 2-0 (21-19, 21-19) to take the gold medal, while Equity ‘A’ beat Equity ‘B’ 2-0 (21-13, 23-21) in the bronze medal match.

In the women’s category, Mombasa Queens defeated Pwani 2-0 (23-21, 21-9) to win the title.

Malindi beat Dolphins 2-0 (17-21, 17-21) to take bronze medal.

The two-day championship, which attracted athletes from various countries, featured beach volleyball, surfing, paddle boarding, beach football, taekwondo, aquathlon, handball, beach wrestling, among others.