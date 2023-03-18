Sports can make big contribution to the Blue Economy

Open water swimming, surfing, white water rafting, sailing, motor boat and ski boat riding, banana boat riding, cliff and deep sea diving, kite surfing, beach volleyball, beach running, dhow rides, sports fishing, paddle rowing – in expansive blue and green waters, sunny skies and sandy beaches - water activities imply fun, excitement, youthfulness and a little bit of risk.

What if we explored in full these activities and tapped into the potential of our natural resources including oceans, seas, lakes and rivers? This is an example of how sports can make a contribution to the Blue Economy.

The Blue Economy comprises of activities linked to the ocean, seas, lakes and rivers. Traditional forms of utilising the water resources are more common, but now include broader and sustainable exploitation of these resources.

Sports can play an important part through sports tourism and environment protection, it can boost the economy of the particular area, reducing poverty and creating jobs. It can be used to tackle delinquency by having young people involved in meaningful activities instead.

And even in this use, sustainable practices are critical in maintaining the health of the water and marine life for long term protection of natural resources, thus protecting coastal communities from impact of climate change.

Conserving marine life boosts economic activities such as fishing and tourism.

Sports can therefore also contribute through the participation of sports men and women in environmental sustainability by being champions of safeguarding and restoring the environment, tackling marine litter and ocean pollution, and making use of recyclable materials, so as to maintain a clean environment where they can continue to practice sports.

From Friday to Sunday, 600 athletes and officials gathered in Malindi, Kilifi County for the first ever Kenya Beach Games. Hundreds more are in attendance as fans. Reflecting on the economic value of this event to Kilifi is of significance. From accommodation, food and drinks, entertainment, and transport to ambassadors of Kilifi to the rest of the world encouraging future tourism, cultural and economic activities.

The Kenya Beach Games have been organised by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and the Kilifi County Government. Fifteen sports are being played at the Buntwani Waterfront Park - Aquathlon, 3-on-3 basketball , judo, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, beach handball, beach football, beach tennis, 4-on-4 beach volleyball, coastal rowing, freestyle football, karate kata, kiteboarding, and open-water swimming.

The Games offer a fantastic opportunity to connect with a diverse generation of athletes and sports fans under exciting, innovative, and dynamic sports, giving competitors and fans an experiential carnival to enjoy the Games against a scenic backdrop.

In addition to demonstrating the potential of sports in Kenya, the event will contribute to the Blue Economy, through boosting economic activities, demonstrating environmental sustainability actions through the utilisation of existing or, beach-friendly temporary low infrastructure development and reinforcing Kenya’s position as a premier sports and tourism destination.