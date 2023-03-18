Action galore as Malindi hosts national beach games

Former Bandari player, Wilberforce Lugogo, scored five goals to help El-Control from Mombasa beat Watamu Combined 7-5 in men’s beach football on the first day of National Beach Games at Buntwani Waterfront Park in Malindi yesterday.

Following the victory, El-control qualified for the quarter-finals alongside Baobab, Likoni Combined, Diani Combined, hosts Buntwani and Mvita Combined.

In the women’s category, MTG and Mombasa Olympic qualified for the semi-finals alongside Malindi Queens and Diani Queens. Beach football attracted 24 teams in the inaugural edition of the games organised by National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

While presiding over the opening ceremony on Saturday, Kilifi County Governor Gideon Mungaro said the games were a welcome way of promoting sports and domestic tourism.

“I welcome all the competitors and spectators to Malindi. I would like to acknowledge the effort made by NOC-K to promote domestic tourism through sports, and I am particularly happy that NOC-K chose Kilifi, and especially Malindi to host the games,” Governor Mungaro said.

Also present was NOC-K President Paul Tergat.

The two-day games which conclude Sunday have attracted more than 700 athletes in different disciplines.

The games are aimed at promoting Olympism and feature aquathlon, 3X3 basketball, judo, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, handball, football, tennis, 4X4 volleyball, rowing, freestyle football, kata karate, kiteboarding, open water swimming, among others.

Teams also competed in traditional sports such as ajua, kerum, dhow racing, and fishing, adding a cultural flavour to the event.

Kenya hopes to host the 2025 Africa Beach Games.

Handball registered the highest number of competitors, with 69 teams registering. Kenya Handball Federation is using the tournament as a qualifier event for the 2013 Africa Beach Games scheduled for Tunisia in June.

In beach tennis, Simon Ayella and Jonathan Mugisa of Uganda defeated Kenya’s Jarvis Jambo and Ali Salem in round 16 of men’s doubles matches to reach the quarter-finals.

In beach tennis, Kenya’s Albert Njogu and Derick Ominde defeated Karisa Hassan and Kazungu Kesi (6-4, 6-0) to reach the semi-finals of men’s doubles competition.

Kenya’s Mohammed Khan and Borja Navas will face Valens Habimana and Joshua Muhire of Rwanda in the other semi-final match on Sunday.

In women’s doubles category, Faith Urasa and Achu Madhieu defeated June Namiranda and Nancy Nduku (7-5, 6-2) to qualify for the final, where they will play Atieno Patience and Judith Nalukwago of Uganda.

In beach volleyball featured two pools of four teams each. In the end, Mombasa Prisons and Equity A emerged top in Pool ‘A’ while Equity B and Kenya Prisons led in Pool 'B'.

Mombasa Prisons were due to play Equity B in the semis, while Equity B battled Kenya Prisons.