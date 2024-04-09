Basketball giants Laiser Hill, Dagoretti renew rivalry in Machakos

A mouthwatering clash looms between boys' basketball champions Laiser Hill Academy and Dagoretti High School on Wednesday as the Brookside Secondary Schools Term One National Games enter their second day at Machakos Boys' High School.

The clash is a repeat of last year’s pulsating final in Eldoret which Kajiado County's Laiser Hill won 45-43 to secure a record-extending ninth crown. A lot is at stake in Wednesday's match with the winner of the tie sealing their slot in the semi-final.

Their two previous meetings have also been closely contested with Laiser Hill winning their first meeting during the 2019 final in Mombasa which Laiser Hill won 69-52. Dagoretti exacted revenge in 2022 as they ran out 59-51 winners in the semi-final. Dagoretti however fell to Coast Region's Dr Aggrey High School in the final.

With that background in mind, both coaches are coy on what to expect on Wednesday but remain bullish on their chances of success. Laiser Hill coach Eric Mutoro has warned his charges to brace for another tough match.

"Dagoretti are a wounded side and will want to get one over us but we are here because we want a 10th title and all sides should take note of this," said Mutoro, who is also the Kenya Morans captain.

"Experience will come in handy at this stage and I know my charges have what it takes to stop Dagoretti once again," he added.

Laiser Hill Academy coach Eric Mutoro gives instructions from the bench during their match against Lukenya Academy at Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association National Term One Games at Machakos School on April 09, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Mutoro watched as his side launched their title defence with a hard-fought 73-69 win over Eastern Region's Lukenya Academy. The champions had to dig deep after they were outscored 19-11 in the opening quarter. Mutoro's charges rallied in the second quarter to take a slim 33-30 lead at half-time.

Laiser showed their experience in the last two quarters as they outfought the home side 26-20 and 14-29. Kevin Mugisha led Laiser with 19 points but they will need to be better against Dagoretti, who secured an impressive 129-35 win over North Eastern's Sabunley Boys High School. Sean Clary scored a whopping 40 points for the Nairobi Region champions.

Dagoretti coach Emmanuel Okuna is hoping they can put a dent in Laiser's title charge and says they have learnt from last year’s mistakes.

"I was expecting us to score so much but I am glad we got a good run out ahead of the tough match against Laiser Hill. The two sides know each other well and it is going to be a final before the final," Okuna said.

"The heartbreak of last year’s loss is still fresh and I know the boys want another shot to show that they can go toe-to-toe with the champions," the coach added.

Laiser Hill Academy's Kevin Mugusha (left) vies Lukenya Academy's Dominic Tong during their match at Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association National Term One Games at Machakos School on April 09, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

With Dr Aggrey favourites to top the other pool, both sides will fight for victory to ensure they top the group and avoid the 2022 champions in the semi-finals.

Girls' basketball champions Butere Girls High School could also secure their spot in the last four with victory against Nairobi's Buru Buru Secondary School on Wednesday. Butere saw off Nyakach Girls High School 65-60 in their opener on Tuesday.

In rugby 15s, last year’s finalists, All Saints Embu High School, will be aiming to seal their place in the semi-finals with a win against Kisii School from Nyanza Region in their second Pool "A" match.

Eastern champions All Saints started their campaign on Tuesday with a 27-8 win over St Patrick’s Secondary School, Iten. All Saints, who lost 38-0 to Butula Boys High School in last year’s final, put on an impressive second-half display to put St Patrick’s to the sword.

All Saints coach Benson Mwenda believes his side are now in a better shape to clinch gold after finishing second on their maiden appearance last year.

"We have retained most of last year’s side and they have gelled perfectly and are capable of beating any side," said Mwenda.

Butula Boys High School's Robert Carlos vies with Kisii High School's Matrix Matangi during their match at Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association National Term One Games at Machakos School on April 09, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Champions Butula will need an improvement after they were held to a 0-0 draw with Kisii School on Tuesday. Butula battle Iten is a must-win clash for both sides. Butula coach Shimenga Livondo blamed the state of the pitch for their lacklustre display.

"Hopefully the pitch will not be water-logged today because it will prevent us from imposing our game," said the coach.