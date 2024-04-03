Brookside pump Sh30 million to KSSSA Term One Games

This year's Kenya Secondary Schools Term One National Games on Wednesday received received a major boost after Brookside Dairy announced a Sh30 million sponsorship for the championships.

The Games will take place at Machakos Boys High School next week from Tuesday to Saturday.

Brookside Dairy Corporate Communication Manager Wilson Okong’o said the giant milk processor takes pride in sponsoring the games since they are “a perfect melting point for sporting talent.”

Brookside Dairy has been the title sponsor for the Kenya Secondary Schools National Games for 15 years.

Okong'o explained that of that whole amount, Sh21.5 million will be directed to Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) to be used in organising the competition.

This will include kitting the teams, purchasing trophies and certificates to be awarded to the outstanding players and coaches.

Brookside Dairy will use the remaining Sh8.7 million as part of its participation costs in the Games, which includes branding the matches’ venues.

“Overtime, the games have offered a launching pad for careers for many in sports and this is something we feel very much gratified about as the main sponsor,” said Okong'o at the Ministry of Education’s headquarters at Jogoo House in Nairobi.

He continued: “We take pride in the role of sports as a catalyst for progress and promotion of individual development and self-attainment as contained in the national goal of education.”

Okong'o said the company is working on ways to secure sports scholarships for the talented boys and girls in the games.

KSSSA Secretary General David Ngugi said the sponsorship from Brookside Dairy will make the Games in Machakos a success.

Nelson Sifuna, the Head of Directorate Field Coordination and Co-curricular Activities said they will ensure prudent use of the money Brookside Dairy has pumped in the Games.

“This is a big boost that will go a long way in ensuring that our students participating in Games are well catered for. We want to assure you that whatever you are going to give us, we will ensure that it assists in ensuring that the best comes out of these championships,” said Sifuna.