Machakos comes alive as teams battle for honours in national championships

Machakos Boys High School will be a battle ground from today as this year’s Brookside Secondary Schools Term One National Games get underway this morning.

Over 2000 students from various schools in the country will vie for honours in basketball, rugby 15s, hockey, handball, swimming, athletics, and cross country for the next five days.

Apart from the titles and bragging rights, at stake will also be slots to the East Africa Secondary School Games in Uganda in August. New winners will be crowned in girls’ handball after defending champions, St Joseph’s Girls Secondary School, Kitale were defeated at the Rift Valley Regional Games.

Laiser Hill Academy (boys’ basketball), Butere Girls High School (girls’ basketball), Butula Boys High School (rugby15s), Musingu Boys High School (boys’ hockey), Nyamira Girls High School (girls’ hockey), and Hospital Hill High School (boys’ handball) will put their titles on the line.

Newcomers and giants of yesteryears will be eager to upset the form book as they seek glory on the national stage. Some of the schools that will be debuting at this year; contest include Nyanza’s Ringa Boys High School. Marafa Secondary School (Coast), West Pokot County’s Nasokol Girls High School, and Ulanda Girls High School.

In the pick of today’s action, holders Musingu Boys will renew their rivalry with St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale in their pool “B” opener. Musingu ended St Anthony’s last year in Eldoret to claim maiden hockey title. While Saints will be gunning for revenge, Musingu will be eager to silence their rivals once again.

Musingu coach Benson Wabuyabo has challenged his side to show that last year’s success was not a fluke.

“What a cracking game to get the competition underway and we can’t wait. No one gave us a chance last year and we therefore played with no pressure and were able to achieve success. The hard work is to repeat it all over again because everyone will want to beat us,” said Wabuyabo.

“St Anthony’s are an experienced side and they also know that we are not pushovers. They are a wounded side and we have got to be at our best to contain them,” he added.

St Anthony’s coach Kelvin Lugalia says their aim is not revenge, but three points that will get their campaign off to a good start.

“Everyone is talking about payback, but we are focused on securing three points which will give us confidence in the remaining matches,” said Lugalia. In the other pool match, Central Region’s Muranga Boys High School take on Katangi Boys High School from Eastern.

In pool “A”, last year’s bronze medalists, Meru School battle Nairobi School, as St Charles’ Lwanga Secondary School face newbies Ringa Boys.

In the girls’ matches, holders Nyamira Girls High School open their title defence against returnees Pangani Girls High School of Nairobi in their pool “A” encounter, as Western Region’s Tigoi Girls High School tackle Eastern’s AIC Nyayo Girls Secondary School.

In pool “B”, St Joseph’s Kibwezi take on St Charles’ Lwanga, as St Joseph’s Kitale battle M-Pesa Foundation Academy.

Nyamira Girls coach Stephen Kigai has warned his side against an ‘unpredictable Pangani.'

“We don’t know their style of play and therefore it can be a tricky contest so we need to maintain our shape and prepare for any eventualities,” said Kigai.

Nyamira ended their 32-year wait for a second national title last year after overcoming Tigoi Girls 1-0 in the final. They went on to clinch the regional title in Rwanda to complete a memorable double.

In basketball, defending champions Laiser Hill and Butere Girls will also eye perfect starts as they bid to retain their crowns. Kajiado County’s Laiser Hil, who are bidding for a record-extending 10th title, open their defence against North Eastern’s Sabunley Boys High School, as Butere battle Nyanza queens Nyakach Girls High School.

Last year’s finalists, Dagoretti High School and 2022 champions Dr Aggrey High School will be Laiser’s biggest threats in their title defence, while former winners Kaya Tiwi High School and Buru Buru Girls Secondary School will look to end Butere’s reign.

Laiser Hill coach Eric Mutoro believes they have what it takes to bag another title and cement their spot at the apex of the sport.

“Last year, Dagoretti pushed us to the brink, but our experience came in hand. I expect another close championship, but I am confident that we can rule the roos come Saturday,” Mutoro, who also plays for the national men’s basketball team, Kenya Morans charged.

Laiser Hill are in the same group as Dagoretti and their clash on Wednesday will likely determine who tops the pool, with the runners up primed to face Dr Aggrey, who are favourites to top pool “A”.

Dagoretti coach Hassan Kibagendi said the time is ripe for his team to win the title after losing in all the three finals they have graced.

“We hope lady luck smiles on us this year after years of heartbreak. We will need to raise our game if we aim to win our maiden title. Our charges are ready for another shot at the gong,” said Kibagendi on Monday.