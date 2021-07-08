Bach arrives in Tokyo as Japan plans virus emergency

Thomas Bach.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach waves from the vehicle to the media upon his arrival at his accommodation in Tokyo following his arrival to Japan on July 8, 2021, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Eugene Hoshiko | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The rising cases threaten to derail plans to let up to 10,000 local fans into Olympic venues, and could mean Tokyo 2020 is the first ever Games held behind closed doors.
  • The virus emergency, which is expected to become official later Thursday, will be far looser than the harsh lockdowns seen in other parts of the world.

Tokyo, Japan

