Andrew Amonde opens up on retirement plans after Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics bound Rugby 7s men's captain Andrew Amonde (left) with marathoner Ruth Chepng'etich after Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) announced Sh45 million sponsorship for Team Kenya through National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 37-year-old KCB Rugby flanker said that he wants to crown his playing career that he described as successful in Tokyo.

Leading Kenya Sevens for the second time at the Olympics is a great honour that Andrew Amonde will be embracing as he plans to hang his boots after serving the game diligently for 15 years.

