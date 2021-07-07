What a virus emergency in Tokyo means for Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

In this file photo taken on June 3, 2021, a woman stands in front of the Olympic rings in Tokyo. The journey to this year's Olympic Games has been like no other. After a historic pandemic postponement, organisers refused to pull the plug, despite infection risks, travel restrictions and persistent public opposition.
 

Photo credit: Behrouz Mehri | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The emergency measures -- less strict than a blanket lockdown -- would be in force until August 22, several Japanese media outlets reported, following a rise in cases less than three weeks before the Games begin.
  • Kyodo News, citing a senior government official, said it was now likely the Olympics would be held behind closed doors.

Tokyo, Japan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.