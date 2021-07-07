Tokyo cancels Olympic torch relay legs in capital

Olympic flame.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo on Friday, but private torch-lighting ceremonies will replace the relay across the capital to prevent crowds gathering to watch, the city government said.
  • Right up to the opening ceremony on July 23, the torch ceremonies will be streamed online, with authorities urging spectators to watch them "in the comfort of your home".

Tokyo, Japan

