Amina visits Team Kenya at Kasarani as vaccination exercise resumes

Pool |

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (second right) talks to Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok (left) when she paid the team a courtesy call at their Kasarani training base on June 9, 2021.

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The athletics team is set to join the bubble immediately after the national trials on June 17 to 19 at Kasarani.
  • The Olympic Games will be held in strict bubbles with limited local fans and no international fans.
  • The Games were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic that continues to disrupt events across the world.

Members of Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympic Games have started receiving their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Underdogs dare Gor, Leopards in FKF Cup semis

  2. Rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba laid to rest

  3. AK hold anti-doping seminar in Eldoret

  4. Suns rout Nuggets as Sixers roll over Hawks

  5. 'Life goes on, it's just tennis,' says Nadal after French Open reign ends

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.