WRC teams’ cars expected in Kenya on June 16 for Safari Rally

Sebastian Ogier (right) of France and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia change tyres on their Toyota Yaris WRC after the 4th stage of the Rally Sweden, second round of the FIA World Rally Championship on February 14, 2020 in Torsby, Sweden. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Peter Njenga

  • However, it is the entry of Maxine Wahome, the daughter of veteran driver Jimmy Wahome, and Chantal Young who have created a wave among young Kenyans as the only all-ladies crew, determined to take over from Michelle Van Tongren and Safina Khan who wowed in the crowds in the 90s.
  • Maxine can spin a wheel and oil herself magnificently under the bonnet to service cars.

World champion Sebastian Ogier, hot from his victory in World Rally Championship (WRC) Rally Italia Sardinia in Italy last Sunday, has promised Kenyans, in his own words, “Mtaona Kivumbi Kasarani” (You will see dust at Kasarani), he told WRC+ TV in Portugal WRC recently.

