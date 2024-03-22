Ambassador Ducroquet hails NOC-K's choice for pre-Olympics camp in Miramas

It’s exactly 125 days to the Paris 2024 Olympics and one man is optimistic Team Kenya will have the best performance ever at the Summer Games this year.

That is the French Ambassador for Sports Samuel Ducroquet, who believes the pre-Olympic training camp in Miramas, France will leave Team Kenya in tip-top shape for the Summer Games.

The eco-friendly Allotel group of hotels in Miramas will provide the Kenyan accommodation hub with choices between traditional hotel rooms, villas and apartments.

With a population of just 27,000, Miramas, which is close to the Mediterranean coast, offers ideal conditions for elite training with little or no interference or distraction. The city of Miramas, through a partnership with National Olympic Committee of Kenya, has invested about Sh26 million to welcome Team Kenya ahead of Paris 2024.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Friday at French School in Nairobi, Ambassador Ducroquet said Miramas would like to extend their relationship with Kenya beyond the Paris Olympics to foster international relations between Kenya and France.

“I went there and met with the Mayor and the staff who were working very hard to welcome Team Kenya. I actually ran into a few Team Kenya athletes and I can tell you that the infrastructure is state-of-the-art.

“Everything that Team Kenya needs, Miramas can offer it but also the kindness and willingness of the people to put Team Kenya in the best condition. Miramas want to seize this opportunity to also create a long-lasting bond between them and Kenya and this is the reason they are working on a new project to twin Miramas and Elgeyo-Marakwet,” said Ducroquet.

“It’s a project that’s ongoing and it’s fantastic to see what sports can bring to international relations.”

Ambassador Ducroquet, who returned to France Friday evening, was on a three-day official visit to Kenya for a pre-Olympics tour. During his visit, he met government officials and visited Iten, where he condoled with the family of late world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum.

French Ambassador for Sports Samuel Ducroquet (centre) condoles with the family of the late world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum in Iten on March 21, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

“I would like to pass my condolences to the family of Kiptum who I met yesterday (Thursday). I know everyone in kenya is really affected and so are the athletics fans in France. They were looking forward to having him in Paris facing (Eliud) Kipchoge. Fans are still expecting a wonderful competition carried out in a friendly way and with outstanding performances,” said Ducroquet.

He also visited several projects that France has partnered in with local stakeholders in the field of sports notably the launch of "Isaac Pitch" field, located in the heart of Kibera slums.

This partnership between "A Human Rainbow" and the "Kibera Black Stars" aims to offer young people the opportunity to take part in sporting and cultural activities in suitable conditions, through the renovation of this field that was destroyed by heavy rainfall.

French Ambassador for Sports Samuel Ducroquet (centre) enjoys a morning run with athletes in Iten on March 22, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

Ambassador Ducroquet said the French government is keen to promote various sports for development projects in Kenya.