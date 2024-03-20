Kiptum becomes first Talanta Hall of Fame inductee

On the right of former marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge’s portrait is a long, white and black curtain draper.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and the Sports, Ababu Namwamba, ushers the world marathon record holder, Kelvin Kiptum’s family towards the curtain draper.

Then Namwamba, who is holding the late Kiptum’s son, Caleb Kigen, 7, in his right hand, guides him next to the draper before he is handed the scissors to cut the purple ribbon.

Kigen, assisted by Namwamba, pulls the curtains to the sides, unveiling the portrait of his father when winning the Chicago Marathon in a world record time of two hours and 35 seconds.

The portrait also has Kiptum posing next to the electronic board that has the official time of 2:00:35 in addition to the trophy he won as the World Athlete of the Year- Out of the Stadia Male Award.

Those in attendance burst in celebration amidst mixed feelings as the late Kiptum was unveiled as the first person to officially be inducted at the Hall of Fame at the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and the Sports’s office, Talanta Plaza.

Talanta Plaza was officially opened on September 1, 2023 by President William Ruto with the ground floor on the right of the building hosting the Hall of Fame.

“This is in line with our promise to honour Kiptum when alive and in death,” said Namwamba. “Even though this ceremony evokes sad memories of the terrible loss, it's the beginning of the heritage on how we should immortalise our legends.”

Kiptum, 24, and his coach Gervias Hakizimana died following a road accident on February 11 along Eldoret-Eldama Ravine Road.

Namwamba said the Hall of Fame walk at Talanta Plaza was created as a way to immortalise legends in sports and creative industry as he pledged to ensure that Kiptum and his late coach Gervias Hakizimana’s families got every penny they earned from races.

Namwamba recalled how he kept in touch with Kiptum after he arrived from his record-breaking spree in Chicago and his preparations to attempt running a sub-two hour marathon in Rotterdam on April 15 this year.

“He was really looking forward to it and the best way we can honour him and his coach’s memory is take good care of their young families,” said Namwamba, who was accompanied by Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Evans Achoka and Athletics Kenya director of youth and development, Barnaba Korir.

“I have written to his management and the race organisers where Kiptum competed and won to table what they owe the late runner. Every penny must get to the family,” said Namwamba.

The ceremony was also attended by Kiptum's wife, Asenath Rotich, son Kigen, daughter Precious Cherop, 4, and parents, Samson Cheruiyot and Mary Kangongo alongside Hakizimana’s wife, Joan Chelimo and daughter Lyana, 3.

Even as both families thanked the government and Kenyans for their support, Kiptum's father is yet to come to terms with his son's death as he continued to allude to false play.

"The government and people from all walks of lives condoled and supported us but the pain is still strong," said Cheruiyot. "If someone was involved in my son's death, I leave it to God."

Cheruiyot said that the circumstances surrounding the accident still remain weird to him.