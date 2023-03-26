Aid youth enterprises, says Nairobi City Stars owner

Some youth-owned businesses in Kayole, Nairobi have received a boost from the Jonathan Jackson Foundation.

The foundation is owned by renowned businessman Jonathan Jackson, who sponsors Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Nairobi City Stars.

Speaking on Friday during the ceremony held at Diwopa Parish Church in Kayole, Jackson said youth-owned enterprises are vital in addressing the high unemployment rate in informal settlements thus the need to support them.

"The strategy that we use shows the importance of providing fishing rods to the youths and teaching them how to fish, as opposed to giving them fish,” said Jackson.

Food vending trolleys and truck loads of groceries are some of the goods the foundation donated to the youth-owned businesses.

Swam Legends and Shekina Glory youth groups, who were some of the beneficiaries from the donations, committed to participate in a business development program dubbed Jenga Bizna Mtaani, which is run by the foundation.

Father Justus Rotuk of Diwopa Parish Catholic Church called for other partners in their initiative to better the lives of youth in the area.

"The church cannot be the only custodian of the vulnerable population needs in the community, therefore we welcome partners like JJF Foundation to work with our youth to keep them away from drugs and substances abuse, petty crime and other social vices that destroy the family unit and community at large."