KDF dominate kickboxing tourney in Nakuru

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) kickboxing team won the Team championships title at Nakuru Amateur Boxing club on Saturday when they amassed 16 medals.

The Alex Kiarie coached side collected five gold, six silver and five bronze medals to emerge the overall winners.

Hosts Nakuru who gave the soldiers a good run for their money finished second with four gold and two silver medals, while Ruai from Nairobi were third with one gold.

“This was a good outing for the team. They delivered their best kick. I thank the hosts Nakuru for giving us a stiff challenge. I hope to lead the team to gather more medals in our next game in Ruai, Nairobi on April 22,” said Kiarie.

Kiarie said the team will use the subsequent contests as part of its preparation for the forthcoming Military Games.

“This championship is giving me an opportunity to sharpen my team in readiness for the military games and I’m happy their skills and tactics are improving by every match,” added Kiarie.

KDF heavyweight champion Polycarp Ochieng’ bombarded Brian Ochieng’ of Nakuru with deadly blows and kicks to win the contest on a unanimous points verdict.

“It was a tough fight but I unleashed my full potential in the third round to neutralise my opponent. I dedicate this victory to my mom and my coach,” said Ochieng’ after the match.

“I succumbed to the best kickboxer of the night and I will go to the drawing boards to prepare for the next fight because I’m equal to the task,” said the Nakuru fighter after the match.

In the men’s under 63kg, Alex Dimba of Nakuru floored Martin Mbugua with a knockout punch in the third round of the contest to clinch the gold medal.

Dimba proved he is the best in this weight category when he beat Oscar Achieng’ of KDF on his way to victory in the semis.

In the men’s under 67kg category, Kevin Oduor of Nakuru beat Linus Otieno of KDF and in the under 70 kg category Caleb Wandera of Nakuru beat Peter Njiru of KDF.

KDF dominated the under 57kg category when Jason Otieno outplayed his teammate Richard Ngei and in the under 60kg contest, Michael Kamau of Nakuru proved his mighty when he beat his clubmate David Omondi on points.

In the women’s 56kg contest, Georgina Nyambura of Ruai was in a class of her own when she fired deadly blows on the head of Phoebe Mwende of KDF to lift the gold.

The 75kg category was an all-KDF affair between Susan Oduor and Lillian Wangui with Susan winning the contest on majority points.