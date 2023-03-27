Agha Khan Academy in bright start to Mombasa County championships

Girls’ basketball champions, Aga Khan Academy from Mvita Sub-County, Monday made a bright start to their title defence in Mombasa County Secondary Schools Term One Games by beating Khadija Secondary from Kisauni Sub-County 51-10 at Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa.

Playing on home soil, Aga Khan Academy underlined their title ambitions early in the match, racing to a 11-5 lead against Khadija in the first quarter. The hosts dominated the remaining three quarters 14-2, 12-0 and 14-3 in the one-sided contest.

In another match in the girls’ category, Mama Ngina from Mvita also threw down the gauntlet at the championships by winning their first two matches.

Mama Ngina beat Oshwal Academy from Nyali Sub-County 50-12 in their first match, and dismissed Kajembe Secondary from Changamwe Sub-County 61-2.

In the boys’ category, Aga Khan Academy also started well, beating Bomu Seconday from Jomvu Sub-County 113-0. Bomu led 26-0 in the first quarter and 34-0 in the second, and engaged a higher gear to win 28-0 and 25-0 in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

McMillan Vallery from Kisauni registered two victories over Kisauni Sub-County teams Bomu and Khadija, winning 27-1 and 29-21 respectively.

The boys’ hockey champions St Charles Lwanga Secondary from Changamwe Sub-County made a good start in their campaign to retain the crown by convincingly beating Tudor Day Secondary from Mvita 14-0.

In the game played at Shanzu Teachers Training College, Paul Kiilo of St Charles Lwanga scored seven unanswered goals. St Charles Lwanga’s other goals came through Newton Mwangaza (four), while John Mwamburi, Willis Wanjala and Peter Obanda each added one.

St Charles Lwanga’s coach, Julius Masero, said his team’s main goal was to retain their title and qualify for Coast regional championships.