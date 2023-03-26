Kisii High School scoop double in County Games

Hosts Kisii High School Sunday clinched the rugby 15s and boys’ basketball titles as the curtains came down on the Kisii County Term One Secondary Schools Games.

In boys’ basketball, Kisii High School floored defending champions Nyanchwa High School 66-64 in a tense final. Nyanchwa were targeting a fifth consecutive county boys’ basketball title.

Last year, Nyanchwa High School retained the basketball boys title following a 77-50 win against rivals Cardinal Otunga Mosocho.

"We came to defend the trophy but we narrowly missed our target. We have to accept the results and shift the focus to regionals" said Nyanchwa’s head coach Kepha Mogire.

Kisii High School went on to win rugby 15s title after beating Nduru Boys High School 18-0.

“Congratulations Kisii High School teams for making us proud. You trained well and indeed you deserved the win” said Kisii High School Principal Fred Mogaka who doubles up as a coach.

St Angelina Sengera successfully defended the girls’ basketball title after they edged out Kereri Girls High School 47-17.

Handball recorded new champions in both boys and girls. In the boys' category, Ndonyo lost 25-20 to Nduru who staged a hard fight to claim the title.

Nduru’s youthful coach Kevin Wandera said their progress to the regionals was a surpris, saying he did not believe that his team would sail through.

Omobera beat Ndonyo 25-19 in the girls’ encounter.

The County’s Secondary Schools Sports Association’s Secretary, Geoffrey Nyantika termed the event a success.

“I am happy the standards of these games get better each year and I hope the winners will perform well at the regionals” he said.